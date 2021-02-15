Coronavirus: Premier League records two positive cases for second straight week

The Premier League has recorded two new coronavirus cases in the latest week of testing.
Across two rounds of tests between February 8-14, there were two positives out of the 2,915 players and club staff tested.
That figure is the same as the week of February 1-7, making it the joint-lowest total of the season so far, and a significant drop from the record 40 cases between December 28 and January 3.
"Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days," the Premier League said.
"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.
"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public on a weekly basis."
