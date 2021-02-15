Coronavirus: Premier League records two positive cases for second straight week

Of the 2,915 players and club staff tested, two positive Covid-19 cases were recorded; the latest test results, compiled between February 8-14, are the same as the week prior and joint-lowest of the season so far

Monday 15 February 2021 13:30, UK

A number of games across the Premier League and EFL have been affected by coronavirus
Image: There were two positive Covid-19 cases in the Premier League for the second straight week

The Premier League has recorded two new coronavirus cases in the latest week of testing.

Across two rounds of tests between February 8-14, there were two positives out of the 2,915 players and club staff tested.

That figure is the same as the week of February 1-7, making it the joint-lowest total of the season so far, and a significant drop from the record 40 cases between December 28 and January 3.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days," the Premier League said.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public on a weekly basis."

Previous Premier League test results

  • Round 1: 31 Aug-6 Sep - 1,605 tested, with three testing positive.
  • Round 2: 7-13 Sep - 2,131 tested, with four testing positive.
  • Round 3: 14-20 Sep - 1,574 tested, with three testing positive.
  • Round 4: 21-27 Sep - 1,595 tested, with 10 testing positive.
  • Round 5: 28 Sep-4 Oct - 1,587 tested, with nine testing positive.
  • Round 6: 5-11 Oct - 1,128 tested, with five testing positive.
  • Round 7: 12-18 Oct - 1,575 tested, with eight testing positive.
  • Round 8: 19-25 Oct - 1,609 tested, with two testing positive.
  • Round 9: 26 Oct-1 Nov - 1,446 tested, with four testing positive.
  • Round 10: 2-8 Nov - 1,646 tested, with four testing positive.
  • Round 11: 9-15 Nov - 1,207 tested, with 16 testing positive.
  • Round 12: 16-22 Nov - 1,530 tested, with eight testing positive.
  • Round 13: 23-29 Nov - 1,381 tested, with 10 testing positive.
  • Round 14: 30 Nov-6 Dec - 1,483 tested with 14 testing positive.
  • Round 15: 7-13 Dec - 1,549 tested with six testing positive.
  • Round 16: 14-20 Dec - 1,569 tested with seven testing positive.
  • Round 17: 21-27 Dec - 1,479 tested with 18 testing positive.
  • Round 18: 28 Dec-3 Jan - 2,295 tests with 40 testing positive.
  • Round 19: 4-10 Jan - 2,593 tested with 36 testing positive.
  • Round 21: 11-17 Jan - 3,115 tested, with 16 testing positive.
  • Round 22: 18-24 Jan - 2,518 tested, with eight testing positive.
  • Round 23: 25-31 Jan - 2,957 tested, with seven testing positive.
  • Round 24: 1-7 February - 2,970 tested with two testing positive.
  • Round 25: 8-14 February - 2,915 tested with two testing positive.
