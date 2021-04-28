Premier League referees set to discuss Ramadan fasting with captains pre-match

The Premier League is to encourage all referees in charge of night games during Ramadan to discuss the subject of fasting in their pre-match captains' meeting.

Officials are being encouraged to speak to captains ahead of kick-off so that games may be paused to allow Muslim players to break their fast at an appropriate time.

On Monday night, Leicester and Crystal Palace agreed pre-match with referee Graham Scott that there would be a pause in their Premier League match after half an hour to allow Wesley Fofana and Cheikhou Kouyate to break their Ramadan fast.

Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita delayed taking a goal kick to allow Fofana and Kouyate to take energy gels at the side of the pitch.

It is believed to be the first time in Premier League history that a game has been paused to allow Muslim players to eat and drink mid-game, once the sun has set, in accordance with the rules of Ramadan.

It has always been possible under Premier League rules for a pause in play to happen, if both team captains agree before the game.

0:35 Muslimah Sports Association chair Yashmin Harun BEM says Muslim women may find it difficult to participate in sport despite lockdown easing because of the important family role they play during the Holy Month of Ramadan

However, officials now want this to become a standard discussion pre-match, similar to the talks on whether each side will take a knee before kick-off.

The Premier League is keen to ensure that any practising Muslim will be allowed the same opportunity in future night matches during the month of Ramadan.

The next game where this could happen is Friday's Premier League meeting between Southampton and Leicester at St Mary's.

0:24 Birmingham City women manager Carla Ward praises the initiative of academy player Layla Banaras to create a dedicated nutrition plan until Ramadan ends

Birmingham City Women manager Carla Ward has praised 15-year-old academy player Layla Banaras for drawing up a nutritional planner for footballers during Ramadan.

Banaras, who spoke to Sky Sports News earlier this month, sought advice from her coaches, club nutritionists and the PFA to offer guidance to Muslim athletes about the food and drink athletes should be consuming, and when, during the holy month.

Reacting to Banaras' initiative, Ward said: "Credit to her, she is a fascinating youngster. It didn't stop her playing, it didn't stop her scoring goals.

"Nothing was going to stand in the way of making sure through Ramadan she could play. She is an outstanding youngster."