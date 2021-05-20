FA charges Chelsea and Leicester following Premier League game on Tuesday night

The Football Association has charged Chelsea and Leicester with failing to control their players during Tuesday's game at Stamford Bridge.

The charge relates to a brawl that erupted during stoppage time of Chelsea's 2-1 win, following a challenge by Leicester's Ricardo Pereira on Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell.

Players and staff from both teams squared up to each other after the challenge - and the clubs now face possible sanctions.

An FA statement read: "Chelsea FC and Leicester City FC have both been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their Premier League fixture on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

"It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour during the 93rd minute.

"Chelsea FC and Leicester City FC both have until Tuesday, May 25, 2021 to provide their respective responses."

Chelsea climbed up to third and dented Leicester's prospects of Champions League football with the victory, and Liverpool took advantage on Wednesday, leapfrogging the Foxes into fourth place with a 3-0 win over Burnley to take control of their fate.

Just one point and goal difference separate three sides heading into Sunday's finale, with Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Leicester vs Tottenham and Aston Villa vs Chelsea all live on Sky Sports.