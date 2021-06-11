Mat Ryan: Arsenal one of number of clubs interested in Brighton goalkeeper

Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan is interesting a number of clubs in Spain and France as well as Arsenal.

The goalkeeper spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates and played three Premier League games for Mikel Arteta's side.

And with his Brighton contract up next summer, Ryan is expected to leave the club in this transfer window with Seagulls boss Graham Potter hinting at a permanent south coast exit back in December.

Ryan had been a near ever-present since joining the club but after starting the 2020/21 campaign as Brighton's first choice, was dropped for the side's goalless draw at Fulham.

Highly-rated Spaniard Robert Sanchez has since taken the goalkeeping jersey and impressed for the remainder of the campaign.

Ryan has made 123 appearances for the club, keeping 27 clean sheets, since joining from La Liga side Valencia in 2017.

At the age of 29, Ryan is keen to be a number one and will weigh up his options before deciding on his next move.

