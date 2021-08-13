Raheem Sterling, Luke Shaw and Jordan Pickford celebrated in Sky Q mural after topping England poll

Raheem Sterling, Luke Shaw and Jordan Pickford have been immortalised in street art after being voted as England's top three players from Euro 2020.

The mural, which has commissioned by Sky Q to celebrate the launch of live football broadcast in Ultra HD with HDR for the first time, was created by Bristolian street artist Jody Thomas and can be found on Tottenham High Road - near the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The artwork, which took more than 70 hours to complete, marks Sky's latest step to make HDR the new standard for home entertainment with the introduction of HDR to live sport when Brentford face Arsenal in the Premier League season opener on Friday night.

Thomas, the street artist who brought this creative painting to life, said: "This summer we saw how football has the fantastic power to bring people together - sharing each other's passion for the sport is really special!

Image: Jody Thomas works on the Sky HDR art mural on Tottenham High Road

"Seeing the fans get up close and personal with the nation's favourite players, with my latest mural for Sky Q, has been amazing."

Sterling, Shaw and Pickford were chosen after a poll of more than 2,000 football fans chose them as England's top performers of Euro 2000 ahead of Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire and Harry Kane.

Bukayao Saka and Marcus Rashford, who both missed penalties in the shoot-out against Italy in the final, were also named in the top 10.

Fans' top 10 players from Euro 2020

1. Raheem Sterling

2. Luke Shaw

3. Jordan Pickford

4. Jack Grealish

5. Harry Maguire

6. Harry Kane

7. Bukayo Saka

8. Kalvin Phillips

9. Declan Rice

10. Marcus Rashford

Image: The artwork can be seen near the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Fraser Stirling, Group Chief Product Officer, Sky, said: "From a lifelike mural of the league's best players in the streets of Tottenham, to broadcasting the Premier League live in HDR on Sky Q, we're bringing you even closer to the action.

"For fans of the beautiful game, watching in Ultra HD with HDR is the ideal viewing experience for best picture quality, right in the heart of your home."

