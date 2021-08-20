Jesse Lingard: West Ham boss David Moyes says club remain interested Man Utd midfielder

West Ham manager David Moyes says the club would be interested in bringing Jesse Lingard back to The London Stadium, should the opportunity arise that the midfielder could leave Manchester United.

Lingard excelled during a successful loan spell at West Ham last season under Moyes, with the 28-year-old's performances reinstating him into the thoughts of England boss Gareth Southgate.

Speculation continues over whether Lingard's future lies away from Old Trafford with his current deal coming to an end next summer.

"We really enjoyed having Jesse, but Jesse's a Manchester United player," Moyes said. "The questions are not for me, the questions are for Manchester United.

"If the opportunity arose for us to get Jesse we'd have an interest but in my mind he's at Manchester United and it's not for us to discuss."

Image: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Lingard is in his plans for next season

Moyes confirmed the club are hoping to bring in more new faces before the end of the transfer window with the addition of European football bringing a new challenge to his squad this season.

"I hope to do some more business," he said. "We've been trying hard, and we're trying to add to a good group of players and give ourselves some more options.

"We know we've got a challenging season ahead of us - an exciting one. So I hope we're able to do something, but in this business we're in there are no guarantees."

Solskjaer: Lingard's got a big part to play

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Lingard is focused on working his way into the first team at Old Trafford and insists the depth of his squad will be pivotal if they are to be successful this season.

The Manchester United boss said: "Jesse's first priority is to get into our team. Whenever your employer is Man United, I think that's your first priority.

Image: Solskjaer salutes returning Old Trafford fans after a stunning start against Leeds

"Together we can have great moments, and of course as a manager with players and a squad like I've got now it's difficult - it's difficult to say that this weekend you're not playing.

"I've got to leave players out, never mind from the starting 11, even from the squad.

"But they'll have to remember and know they're going to have to play a part if we're going to be successful.

"Jesse's played really well in the behind-closed-doors game on Tuesday, and he's come back bubbly and in good shape so he's got a big part to play."