Nikola Milenkovic: Tottenham, West Ham and Wolves interest in Serbia defender may not bear fruit

Nikola Milenkovic appears increasingly likely to stay at Fiorentina this summer as Premier League clubs continue to dawdle over their interest.

The Serbia international centre-half is said to have become frustrated at the lack of progress after talks with three different clubs - Tottenham, West Ham and Wolves.

A move to West Ham seemed to be most likely but David Moyes is reported to have decided not to take his interest any further.

Spurs have been in the market for another central defender all summer, to add to the signing of Cristian Romero, and have been mulling over a deal for the 23-year-old.

They are also interested in Bologna's Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Wolves are also keen on Milenkovic but wary of the finances involved, leaving the player to consider a new contract offer from Fiorentina ahead of the start of the Serie A season this weekend.

Image: Linked with Tottenham, striker Dusan Vlahovic scored twice in the Coppa Italia win over Cosenza

Fiorentina are the opponents for Jose Mourinho's return to the Italian league when they take on Roma on Friday night.

Milenkovic is expected to be part of Vincenzo Italiano's starting line-up, having played 90 minutes in their 4-0 Coppa Italia first-round win over Cosenza.

That victory included two goals from a player Tottenham have also had on their summer transfer window radar - Milenkovic's international team-mate Dusan Vlahovic.

