Sky Sports Power Rankings: West Ham forward Michail Antonio tops chart

Who is red hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player after the opening three matchdays...

West Ham forward Michail Antonio is the Premier League's form player after scoring four goals and assisting three more in just three games.

Team-mates Pablo Fornals (No 7) and Said Benrahma (No 10) also make the top 10 after notching two goals apiece to help hoist the Hammers into second place - with Fornals also registering an assist in the win at St James' Park.

Tottenham stopper Hugo Lloris secures runner-up spot with three clean sheets, while Heung-Min Son (No 3) also ranks among the elite with two goals from range.

How are the Power Rankings calculated? The Power Rankings are based on points awarded to players for 35 different statistics - from goals and assists, to blocks and tackles. The standings take into account the number of points a player has earned up to the previous five matchdays of a season, with each previous game worth 20 per cent fewer points in incremental deductions.

Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso (No 4) continues to excel in the stats and defy ongoing struggles to hold a regular starting berth, while Blues 'keeper Edouard Mendy (No 8) was instrumental in the 1-1 draw at Liverpool.

Image: Mason Greenwood lands No 5 spot n the form chart

Mason Greenwood (No 5) has made a blistering start to the season with three goals, Mohamed Salah (No 6) has scored twice and created two assists and Conor Gallagher (No 9) has shone on loan at Crystal Palace.

In terms of each club's top player, the chart below highlights how Arsenal have been off the pace following their tricky start to the campaign - with Emile Smith Rowe ranking as their standout player but with only 1,176 points to his name.

Gabriel Jesus has made a point at Manchester City - or 5,254 points to be precise - after a summer of transfer speculation surrounding Harry Kane potentially joining the club, while new signings Emi Buendia and Demarai Gray have hit the ground running at Aston Villa and Everton, respectively.