Mohamed Salah: Liverpool winger tops Premier League Power Rankings chart

Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player after the opening five matchdays...

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has stormed to the form summit after scoring four goals and creating two assists in his opening five league games - netting for the third successive game during the 3-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Reds stopper Alisson claims runner-up spot with four clean sheets, having only conceded one league goal this term in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea, while Sadio Mane (No 6) is on a two-game goal streak after scoring his third of the season last weekend.

How are the Power Rankings calculated? The Power Rankings are based on points awarded to players for 35 different statistics - from goals and assists, to blocks and tackles. The standings take into account the number of points a player has earned up to the previous five matchdays of a season, with each previous game worth 20 per cent fewer points in incremental deductions.

Chelsea quartet Marcos Alonso (No 3), Thiago Silva (No 4), Romelu Lukaku (No 5) and Edouard Mendy (No 9) all rank among the elite after blistering starts to the campaign - with Alonso frequently fulfilling an unorthodox secondary-striker role from wing-back.

Image: Marcos Alonso has scored one goal and assisted another in the Premier League this season. The wing-back has had 14 touches in the opposition box - four more than Harry Kane

Manchester City 'keeper Ederson (No 7) and Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes (No 10) also make the top 10, while Watford starlet Ismaila Sarr (No 8) is the only player from outside traditional 'big six' teams to rank among the top performers.

In terms of each club's top player, Arsenal fans will notice summer signing Aaron Ramsdale leads the way after replacing Bernd Leno between the sticks, while Ivan Toney is spearheading Brentford's incredible start to the season and Allan Saint-Maximin continues to carry Newcastle.