Mohamed Salah: Liverpool winger tops Power Rankings chart after Man City performance

Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the past five matchdays...

Mohamed Salah has toppled Leeds winger Raphinha (No 3) atop the form chart after teeing up Sadio Mane and netting a sensational solo effort to extend his season tally to a league-topping six goals in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

Everton winger Andros Townsend (No 2) scored for the second successive game to salvage a point in a 1-1 draw at Manchester United, with Abdoulaye Doucoure (No 9) recording his fourth assist in the Premier League.

Leeds stopper Illan Meslier (No 4) retained his top-10 standing with a clean sheet in the 1-0 win over Watford - a result which ultimately cost Xisco Munoz his job - while Arsenal 'keeper Aaron Ramsdale (No 5) climbed among the elite with his third shutout from four starts during a goalless draw at Brighton.

How are the Power Rankings calculated? The Power Rankings are based on points awarded to players for 35 different statistics - from goals and assists, to blocks and tackles. The standings take into account the number of points a player has earned up to the previous five matchdays of a season, with each previous game worth 20 per cent fewer points in incremental deductions.

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (No 6) broke the deadlock in a 2-1 win over Aston Villa, while Wolves summer signing Hee-Chan Hwang (No 7) scored a match-winning double against Newcastle - his third goal from just two starts.

Versatile Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo (No 8) and Leicester striker Jamie Vardy (No 10) also ranked among the top performers - with the latter netting a customary goal from just 10 touches in 90 minutes during a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

In terms of each club's form player, several goalkeepers lead the way at their respective clubs: Ramsdale, Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Robert Sanchez (Brighton) and Alex McCarthy (Southampton).