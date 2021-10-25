Jurgen Klopp wins 200th game in charge of Liverpool with Man Utd victory at Old Trafford

Jurgen Klopp registered his 200th win as Liverpool manager with the sensational 5-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday.
The German is the fifth Liverpool manager to hit the milestone and becomes the quickest to reach a double-century of wins - hitting the landmark in just 331 games.
Klopp's record of 200 wins includes two penalty shootouts, against Chelsea in the European Super Cup and Arsenal in the Carabao Cup in 2019 - in addition to two games when Neil Critchley took charge on the night.
The record was set in fitting style, sweeping arch rivals Manchester United aside at Old Trafford with a scoreline for the ages and retaining the Reds' one-point gap behind front-runners Chelsea in the Premier League table.
Trajectory of success
Klopp joined the Reds after a rollercoaster two seasons under Brendan Rodgers, which saw the club let a title tilt slip in 2013/14 before dropping out of the top four altogether the following season.
Klopp's key stats
- Games managed: 331
- Games won: 200
- Goals scored: 684
- Goals conceded: 335
A maiden season of transition took hold upon his appointment in 2015/16 and the club finished eighth - their joint-lowest standing in Premier League history.
But Klopp hoisted his side into the top four the following season and has stayed there since, winning the Champions League and pushing Manchester City to record-breaking heights in the Premier League in 2018/19.
That staggering success laid the groundwork for what was to come, when the Reds finally ended a 30-year hiatus without a league title and claimed their first Premier League crown in 2019/20.
Wedged between being crowned kings of Europe and England, Klopp also navigated a fixture pile-up to travel to Doha and bring home the FIFA Club World Cup with a 1-0 win over Flamengo in extra-time.
Klopp honours at Liverpool
- UEFA Champions League: 2018/19
- Premier League: 2019/20
- UEFA Super Cup: 2019
- FIFA Club World Cup: 2019
The chart below maps Liverpool's form in the Premier League under Klopp and shows the clear trajectory of success over his six years in charge, culminating in the staggering run of form during the title-winning campaign.
One blemish is the customary winter slump, which returned in January this year after notable dips in the month over two successive seasons during his first seasons at the helm.
You can search and filter the results from all of Klopp's 331 games in charge of Liverpool by using the interactive table below...