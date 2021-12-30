Leicester vs Norwich Premier League match on New Year's Day postponed due to Covid cases at Canaries

Norwich City's match at Leicester City on New Year's Day has been postponed due to Covid-19 cases and injuries in the travelling squad.

It is the second Premier League postponement for Norwich after their match at West Ham, originally scheduled for December 18, was called off.

Leicester's backlog of fixtures grows further after Covid cases in their camp led to matches against Tottenham and Everton being postponed on December 16 and 19 respectively.

The club can confirm that our scheduled game against Leicester City (Saturday, January 1) has been postponed following a decision from the Premier League board. ⬇️#NCFC | #LEINOR — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 30, 2021

A Premier League statement said: "Following a request from Norwich City, the Premier League board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club's fixture at Leicester City's King Power Stadium.

"The board accepted Norwich's application as the club do not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to Covid-19 cases and injuries.

"The decision by the board was able to be made in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans."

Norwich have lost their last five Premier League games without scoring a goal, leaving them bottom of the table.

A club statement said: "Those individuals who have returned a positive Covid-19 test result are completing a period of self-isolation, as per Premier League protocols and government guidelines."

What are the Premier League rules around postponements?

The 2021/22 Premier League handbook included Covid protocols and stated that the Premier League's board will "only permit the rearrangement or postponement of a league match in exceptional circumstances".

The board make calls on a case-by-case basis, and by way of guidance the Premier League says permission for a postponement will not be granted if a club have 14 or more players from their squad list available.

However, after the postponement of a number of games in the weeks leading up to Christmas, a new Premier League guide explaining match postponement protocols was published.

And there, these factors are considered when deciding whether to postpone a top-flight game:

1) The impact of COVID-19 infections on a club's squad, as well as injuries, illness and those isolating, and the number of players available on the squad list and any Under-21 players with appropriate experience. Where a club cannot field 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper either from its squad list or its appropriately experienced Under-21 players, the match will be postponed.

2) The status of any COVID-19 outbreak within a club, including the number of individuals affected, the sequence and source of infections and their proximity to the match in question.

3) A club's ability to safely prepare its players in the lead-up to a match.

4) Medical advice as to whether there is any unacceptable risk to the health and safety of players and staff by playing the match.

5) Any advice from UK Health Security Agency and other public bodies.

6) Any other exceptional circumstances.