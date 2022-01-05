Philippe Coutinho: Barcelona midfielder set for Premier League return with five English clubs in race to sign him

Philippe Coutinho is set to agree a move to a Premier League club by this weekend, with five English clubs in a race to sign the Barcelona midfielder.

The former Liverpool player wants to return to England and sign for an ambitious club where he can play regularly.

The 29-year-old, who is also attracting interest from teams abroad, will decide his next club before this weekend.

Coutinho has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this season and is under contract at the Nou Camp until June 2023.

The Brazilian is the Spanish giants' club-record signing after he joined from Liverpool for £146m in January 2018.

But Coutinho, who has scored 28 goals in 105 games for Barca, has struggled to make an impact for the La Liga side, where he has won four major trophies.

He spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Bayern and won the Champions League, the Bundesliga, and the German Cup under Hansi Flick.

