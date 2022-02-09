Should Man Utd's disallowed goals vs Burnley have stood? Ref Watch

Should Man Utd's two disallowed goals in the 1-1 draw at Burnley have stood on Tuesday night? Dermot Gallagher runs through the decisions on Ref Watch...

INCIDENT: Raphael Varane scored a header from a free-kick, but the goal was disallowed because Harry Maguire, stood in an offside position, interfered with play when he blocked Jay Rodriguez.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: "Maguire was deemed to be impacting on an opponent from an offside position. He starts in an offside position - not an offense in itself. He decides to move back, whether that's a ploy, whether that's a tactic, we don't know.

"But he bumped into Rodriguez and was deemed to have blocked him off. The referee, because it's subjective, offside... was sent to the screen by Stuart Attwell, looks at the screen, sees the incident and deems that he has impacted on Rodriguez and therefore the goal is disallowed."

INCIDENT: After Josh Brownhill scored an own goal from Marcus Rashford's centre, the goal was ruled out after Paul Pogba was adjudged to have fouled Erik Pieters in the build-up.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: "It's a foul that is a subjective decision. What you would say, he's got the best view, Ian Hussin [assistant referee], there's no doubt about that. His view is straight across the pitch, he sees it and in fairness to him, he's followed the procedure correctly because he's let the incident play out. And I say that because as you see the ball come across, you see Pogba challenge Pieters - there's no flag. If you look through, Ian Hussin continues play, the ball goes to the second Manchester United forward who crosses it. It's knocked in by Ben Mee as an own goal and it's at that point Ian Hussin flags.

"What he's done is exactly right. He's allowed it to play out. The ball's gone dead, albeit in the net and at that point, because the goal has been scored, the VAR can step in and look at it. If he had flagged [it] himself, the VAR couldn't have checked it. So by holding on, the VAR checks it because they check every goal and the VAR decided to side with the on-field decision which was foul."

Man Utd manager Ralf Rangnick on BT Sport:

"We scored three goals. That was different from last Friday when we only scored one goal in the first half. Tonight we scored three goals.

"At the end, it is a frustrating evening for us because we should have won that game easily after the first half and even the last 25 minutes we had full control and dominated the game but were not decisive enough as we were in the first half."

Rangnick was particularly unhappy to see the Brownhill own goal ruled out, adding: "In particular, the second one that was disallowed, I watched it right now in the locker room. The linesman flagged for a foul but he flagged 10 seconds after that incident. This was a very soft decision, I must say.

"But again we played an excellent first half, I thought. We totally dominated the game, scored three goals but two were disallowed."