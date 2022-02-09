Christian Eriksen: Tottenham boss Antonio Conte open to possible Spurs return for midfielder

Antonio Conte has opened the door to a possible Tottenham return for Christian Eriksen by saying it would be "a good opportunity" to work together again.

Eriksen completed a remarkable recovery from his cardiac arrest in the summer when he joined Brentford on a six-month deal last month.

The Dane left Spurs in 2020 after being signed by Conte at Inter Milan and the pair won the Serie A title together last season before Eriksen's health scare at Euro 2020 ended his time in Italy prematurely.

Spurs head coach Conte, who revealed he met Eriksen by coincidence at a hotel they were both staying in last weekend, said there were no talks to bring the 29-year-old back to the north London club last month but things could be different in the summer.

"For sure, Eriksen is part of Tottenham's story. To come back here would be a good opportunity for him, for me, for the club," Conte said.

"But now he's signed for Brentford, only six months, and we'll see what happens.

"I'm the first person to be happy to see him again on the pitch because we spent a really good time at Inter Milan together.

Image: Eriksen spent two seasons at Inter Milan under Conte

"We won the league, we spent two important seasons together. I wish him all the best for the future. And you don't know what will happen.

"It would be good for me to have him again, to work together."

