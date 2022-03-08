Harry Kane: Tottenham striker leapfrogs Liverpool duo to top Premier League Power Rankings chart

England captain tops form chart after mesmerising display against Everton; Matt Doherty and Heung-Min Son join Kane among elite; Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson retains runner-up spot with two team-mates securing top-10 standings; Newcastle, Aston Villa and Arsenal also represented in top 10
Tuesday 8 March 2022 09:04, UK
Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays...
Harry Kane has topped the latest form chart after producing another man-of-the-match performance and scoring twice in Tottenham's 5-0 win over Everton, with Heung-Min Son (No 9) also getting on the scoresheet and Matt Doherty (No 4) recording his fourth goal involvement in two games.
The Power Rankings are based on points awarded to players for 35 different statistics - from goals and assists, to blocks and tackles. The standings take into account the number of points a player has earned up to the previous five matchdays of a season, with each previous game worth 20 per cent fewer points in incremental deductions.
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson held his runner-up spot for a third week running after extending his tally of clean sheets to 14 in the 1-0 win over West Ham, with team-mates Sadio Mane (No 3) and Virgil van Dijk (No 10) maintaining top-10 standings.
Manchester CIty captain Kevin De Bruyne (No 5) produced a stellar display and scored twice in a 4-1 win against Manchester United, with Riyad Mahrez (No 17) also netting twice to catapult himself 145 places up the rankings.
Newcastle centre-back Fabian Schar (No 6) edged into the top 10 with his second goal involvement in as many games and recorded match-topping defensive numbers in a 2-1 victory over Brighton.
Aston Villa full-back Matty Cash (No 7) notched an assist in the 4-0 victory over Southampton after netting a screamer against the Seagulls last time out, while Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka (No 8) was pulling the strings in the 3-2 win over Watford.
You can check the top form player at each club in the chart below...