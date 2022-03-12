Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner disqualified as director by Premier League board

Roman Abramovich has been disqualified as a director of Chelsea by the Premier League board.

The decision follows the sanctioning of Abramovich by the UK Government on Thursday that imposed severe operational restrictions on Chelsea.

A Premier League statement read: "Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK Government, the Premier League board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a director of Chelsea Football Club.

"The board's decision does not impact on the club's ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a licence issued by the Government, which expires on May 31 2022."

