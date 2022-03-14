Premier League match previews, team news, stats, kick-off time and how to follow

Team news, stats and how to follow the Premier League this midweek as Brighton host Tottenham and Newcastle visit Everton.

Team News:

Brighton boss Graham Potter is hopeful Adam Lallana's latest injury setback is only a minor concern.

The former England international lasted just eight minutes as a substitute before being withdrawn with a tight hamstring in Saturday's loss to former club Liverpool.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Potter said: "We are just waiting for a scan result but it looks like it is going to be a minor problem."

Adam Webster is the Seagulls' only other absentee for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Tottenham.

Tottenham have no fresh injury problems for the visit to Brighton.

Manager Antonio Conte confirmed that his side picked up no new issues from the game at Manchester United.

That means Oliver Skipp (groin), Japhet Tanganga (knee) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) remain out.

Opta stats...

Brighton have won just four of their 34 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (D14 L16), and are winless in all five such games this term (D3 L2).

Spurs have won five of their eight Premier League meetings with Brighton (D1 L2), though all of their failures to win have come at the Amex Stadium.

Since the start of last season, Tottenham have lost four of their seven Premier League games played on Wednesday (W2 D1), having lost just three of their previous 17 such games in the competition (W14).

Brighton have failed to score in 29 Premier League home games since their promotion to the division in 2017 - no team has failed to do so more often than the Seagulls in that time.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored 94 goals in 138 Premier League away games - one more strike will see him become the all-time highest goalscorer on the road in the competition's history.

How to follow: Follow Brighton vs Tottenham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' win against Everton in the Premier League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Newcastle in the Premier League.

Team News:

TBC

Opta stats...

Everton are winless in their last three home league games against Newcastle (D2 L1), losing this exact fixture 2-0 last season. They've not lost consecutive league games at Goodison Park against them since a run of three between 1958 and 1960.

Newcastle have won each of their last three league games against Everton, last winning four in a row against them between 1989 and 1995.

In Premier League games played on Thursdays, Everton have a win rate of 18% (2/11), average 1 point-per-game and an average of 0.7 goals-per-game, all their lowest ratios on a specific day of the week in the competition. However, the Toffees are unbeaten in their last six Thursday league games (W2 D4).

Everton have lost their last four Premier League games, conceding nine goals while scoring none in return. The Toffees last lost more consecutively between August and October 2005 - a run of six in which they also failed to score a single goal.

Everton have lost 16 of their 26 Premier League games this season, with the Toffees last losing more in a single campaign in 2003-04 (17). Meanwhile, their loss rate of 62% is their highest in any league campaign in their history.

