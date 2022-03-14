Premier League match previews, team news, stats, kick-off time and how to follow

Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool on Sky Sports; highlights will be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel; Play Super 6 on Wednesday to win £1m
Tuesday 15 March 2022 15:44, UK
Team news, stats and how to follow the Premier League this midweek as Brighton host Tottenham and Newcastle visit Everton.
Premier League fixtures | Premier League results | Premier League table
Team News:
Brighton boss Graham Potter is hopeful Adam Lallana's latest injury setback is only a minor concern.
The former England international lasted just eight minutes as a substitute before being withdrawn with a tight hamstring in Saturday's loss to former club Liverpool.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Potter said: "We are just waiting for a scan result but it looks like it is going to be a minor problem."
Adam Webster is the Seagulls' only other absentee for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Tottenham.
Tottenham have no fresh injury problems for the visit to Brighton.
Manager Antonio Conte confirmed that his side picked up no new issues from the game at Manchester United.
That means Oliver Skipp (groin), Japhet Tanganga (knee) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) remain out.
Watch free highlights of this game at FT
Opta stats...
How to follow: Follow Brighton vs Tottenham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Team News:
TBC
Watch free highlights of this game at FT
Opta stats...
How to follow: Follow Brighton vs Tottenham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Anybody in the UK can watch highlights for free on the Sky Sports app or the Score Centre app on your iPhone or Android:
To watch the highlights on the Sky Sports App, download the app:
Sky Sports' digital platforms are the home of live blogs for every Premier League game, including commentary, analysis and team line-ups. Users with a free Sky ID can watch in-game clips from Sky live games in our dedicated live blogs.
Head over to Sky Sports Football YouTube channel to watch highlights for free.
You'll be able to enjoy action from all 380 Premier League games, as well as classic Premier League moments, goal compilations, in-depth analysis and exclusive player interviews.
Since launching in 2017 the channel has amassed over 2.5m subscribers, and also houses Football League highlights and Nations League goals.
After a weekend of renewed hope for some and concerns mounting for others - look away Everton - Ron Walker is joined by digital football journalists Zinny Boswell and Dan Sansom on the latest Essential Football Podcast to chew the fat on a big round of Premier League games.
Part 1 | What does Man Utd's win over Spurs mean for the top-four race? Where did Cristiano Ronaldo's sudden return to form come from? Was it same-old Spurs on the big stage? Plus: Chelsea fans give us their thoughts on the situation at Stamford Bridge, Trevoh Chalobah gets away with a big penalty shout and Kai Havertz continues to impress.
Part 2 | Just how comfortable were Arsenal in their win over Leicester? Could Aaron Ramsdale be England's No 1 by the World Cup? Are Everton really in the mire after Frank Lampard loses his unbeaten home record? Plus: A big win for Watford, Jesse Marsch gets off the mark at Leeds and Southampton's streaks continue to confuse.