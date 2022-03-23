Gary Neville, Sergio Aguero and Didier Drogba among 25-man shortlist for Premier League Hall of Fame

The Premier League has announced a shortlist of 25 former players who are eligible to join its Hall of Fame in 2022, with Sky Sports' Gary Neville among the nominees.

Fans can now cast their vote for the six players, who will join Wayne Rooney and Patrick Vieira in being inducted this year. The pair were announced as the latest additions earlier on Wednesday.

The shortlist was compiled by the Premier League based on the career statistics of players who meet the Hall of Fame selection criteria. The career statistics analysed include the number of appearances, goals, assists, clean sheets and individual and team honours.

To be eligible for the Premier League Hall of Fame, players must have been retired by January 1, 2022 and only a player's Premier League career is considered in their candidacy, not their performances in other competitions during the Premier League era.

Fans can vote at www.premierleague.com/halloffame and via the official Premier League app. Voting is open until 9pm on Sunday April 3, with the six inductees to be announced later next month.

The following players feature on the 25-man shortlist (in alphabetical order):

Image: Tony Adams won two Premier League titles with Arsenal

Tony Adams - The former centre-back spent the entirety of his 19-year club career with Arsenal, captaining the side. Adams made 255 Premier League appearances, winning two titles.

Sergio Aguero - The striker retired in December, having scored 184 Premier League goals in 275 appearances. Aguero will be best remembered for his last-gasp goal against QPR in the 2011/12 season, winning Manchester City their first Premier League title. He went on to win the trophy five times.

Sol Campbell - The centre-back made 503 Premier League appearances and is best known for spells at both north London rivals, Tottenham and Arsenal. He won two league titles with the Gunners, helping to keep 153 clean sheets.

Petr Cech - The goalkeeper spent the majority of his Premier League career at Chelsea, also having a short spell at Arsenal. Cech made 443 Premier League appearances, keeping 202 clean sheets on his way to four league titles. He also won the Golden Glove award four times.

Andrew Cole - Having played for both Newcastle and Manchester United in his club career, Cole amassed 414 Premier League appearances. The striker scored 187 goals on his way to five Premier League titles, winning the Golden Boot once.

Image: Ashley Cole spent time at Chelsea and Arsenal during his Premier League career

Ashley Cole - The former left-back won three Premier League titles - two with Arsenal and one with Chelsea. Cole made 385 appearances in the league, contributing to 147 clean sheets.

Didier Drogba - In his nine-year career at Chelsea over two spells, Drogba scored 104 goals in 254 Premier League appearances. He won four league titles with the Blues and won the Golden Boot twice in the 2006/07 and 2009/10 seasons.

Patrice Evra - The former Manchester United defender won five Premier League titles with the club. He made 278 appearances in the competition and contributed to 98 clean sheets.

Rio Ferdinand - In his club career, Ferdinand made 504 Premier League appearances and won the title six times while at Manchester United. He contributed to 189 clean sheets and scored 11 goals, having also played for West Ham, Leeds and QPR.

Les Ferdinand - The current director of football at QPR, former striker Ferdinand is best known for his time at Newcastle and Tottenham. He scored 149 goals in 351 Premier League appearances.

Image: Robbie Fowler played the entirety of his Premier League career at Liverpool

Robbie Fowler - The former striker scored 163 goals in 379 Premier League appearances and is best known for his association with Liverpool. Despite being an icon of the league, Fowler surprisingly never won the Golden Boot.

Vincent Kompany - The former Man City captain guided his club to four Premier League title, amassing 265 appearances in the competition. Kompany was named Premier League Player of the Season in the 2011/12 campaign - the year Man City won their first Premier League title.

Matt Le Tissier - A Southampton legend, Le Tissier scored exactly 100 Premier League goals as a midfielder in 270 appearances for the Saints.

Gary Neville - Former Man Utd defender and Sky Sports pundit Neville made 400 Premier League appearances, lifting the trophy eight times. He scored five goals and contributed to 148 clean sheets in the competition.

Ruud van Nistelrooy - The ex-Man Utd striker scored 95 goals in 150 Premier League appearances. Van Nistelrooy won one Premier League title in the 2002/03 season, being named as the Premier League Player of the Season and winning the Golden Boot in the same campaign.

Image: Michael Owen scored 150 Premier League goals

Michael Owen - The former striker scored 150 goals in 326 appearances. Owen won the Premier League title at Manchester United in the 2010/11 season and was named Premier League Player of the Season in the 1997/98 campaign. He also won the Golden Boot that year too, going on to add a second in the following season.

Robin van Persie - The former striker spent time at Arsenal and Man Utd, netting 144 goals in 280 appearances. He won one Premier League title while at Manchester United, adding two Golden Boots to his personal haul in the 2011/12 and 2012/13 seasons.

Edwin van der Sar - The goalkeeper made 313 Premier League appearances while at Manchester United, keeping 132 clean sheets. He won four league titles and a Golden Glove award in the 2008/09 season.

Peter Schmeichel - Another legendary goalkeeper, Schmeichel made 310 Premier League appearances for Man Utd. he kept 128 clean sheets and, surprisingly, has one goal to his name. he won five Premier League titles and was named as Premier League Player of the Season in the 1995/96 campaign.

Paul Scholes - The former midfielder has won the most Premier League titles of the players on the shortlist, lifting the trophy 11 times during his time at Man Utd. He made 499 appearances and scored 107 goals.

Image: Teddy Sheringham made 418 Premier League appearances

Teddy Sheringham - Over his time in the Premier League, Sheringham scored 146 goals in 418 league appearances. He won the league title three times while at Manchester United, and was awarded the Premier League Golden Boot in the 1992/93 season.

John Terry - The former defender spent his entire senior club career at Chelsea, making 492 Premier League appearances. Terry scored 41 goals and lifted the league title five times.

Yaya Toure - The midfielder made 230 Premier League appearances while playing for Man City, scoring 62 goals. He went on to win three Premier league titles.

Nemanja Vidic - The centre-back partner of Ferdinand, Vidic made 211 Premier League appearances and won five titles at Manchester United. He was twice named as Premier League Player of the Season in the 2008/09 and 2010/11 campaigns.

Ian Wright - A legend at Arsenal, Wright scored 113 goals in 213 Premier League appearances for the Gunners. He lifted one Premier League title at the club.

Premier League stats of 25-man shortlist Player Position Notable clubs Apps Goals Titles Sergio Aguero Forward Man City 275 184 5 Tony Adams* Defender Arsenal 255 12 2 Sol Campbell* Defender Spurs, Arsenal 503 20 2 Petr Cech Goalkeeper Chelsea, Arsenal 443 0 4 Andrew Cole* Forward Newcastle, Man Utd 414 187 5 Ashley Cole* Defender Arsenal, Chelsea 385 15 3 Didier Drogba* Forward Chelsea 254 104 4 Patrice Evra Defender Man Utd 278 7 5 Les Ferdinand* Forward Newcastle, Spurs 351 149 0 Rio Ferdinand* Defender Leeds, Man Utd 504 11 6 Robbie Fowler* Forward Liverpool 379 163 0 Vincent Kompany Defender Man City 265 18 4 Matthew Le Tissier* Forward Southampton 270 100 0 Gary Neville Defender Man Utd 400 5 8 Michael Owen* Forward Liverpool, Man Utd 326 150 1 Peter Schmeichel* Goalkeeper Man Utd, Man City 310 1 5 Paul Scholes* Midfielder Man Utd 499 107 11 Teddy Sheringham Forward Spurs, Man Utd 418 146 3 John Terry* Defender Chelsea 492 41 5 Yaya Toure Midfielder Man City 230 62 3 Ruud van Nistelrooy Forward Man Utd 150 95 1 Edwin van der Sar Goalkeeper Fulham, Man Utd 313 0 4 Robin van Persie* Forward Arsenal, Man Utd 280 144 1 Nemanja Vidic* Defender Man Utd 211 15 5 Ian Wright* Forward Arsenal 213 113 1

*denotes player also shortlisted in 2021