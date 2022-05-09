Arsenal ready to make a play for Man City forward Raheem Sterling this summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Image: Arsenal are rumoured to be interested in signing Raheem Sterling

Arsenal are ready to explore a move for Raheem Sterling should he become available this summer when his Manchester City contract enters its final year.

Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck will hold more talks with Todd Boehly over their Chelsea futures, with the American expected to reassure head coach Thomas Tuchel he will receive the support and backing of the club's incoming new owners.

UEFA will finally water down controversial proposals for Champions League legacy spots on Tuesday after club powerbrokers neared agreement on a last-minute compromise plan.

DAILY MAIL

Aston Villa have opened talks regarding a cut-price deal for attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Image: Aston Villa have upped efforts to sign Philippe Coutinho on a permanent deal

Barcelona are reportedly set to put nine players up for sale, including Frenkie de Jong this summer as boss Xavi looks to rebuild his squad after a disappointing season.

Crystal Palace are set to fend off Bayern Munich and PSV Eindhoven to retain one of their brightest academy prospects, David Obou.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fears for his Liverpool future after going two months without playing and not hearing from the club about a new contract.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has shared heart-warming pictures after inviting a 10-year-old Ukrainian refugee to train with him at Manchester City.

THE SUN

Liverpool and Manchester City could clash in an unprecedented Premier League play-off decider - just three days before the Champions League final.

Manchester City are set to announce the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this week after the German side allowed him to take care of "personal matters" on Monday.

Image: Erling Haaland is on the verge of completing his long-anticipated Man City move

Paul Pogba has rejected a shocking summer switch to Manchester City according to reports.

Manchester United have reportedly shortlisted Villarreal defender Pau Torres as a potential summer target.

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on the signing of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus in what promises to be a busy summer at the Emirates.

Image: Gabriel Jesus has scored 13 times for Man City this season and is subject to interest from Arsenal

Chelsea have been dealt a huge blow in their quest for Christopher Nkunku as RB Leipzig have no intention of parting ways with the player this summer.

DAILY MIRROR

Paul Pogba has five remaining transfer options after the outgoing Man Utd midfielder 'rejected' Man City's offer.

Newcastle expressed an interest in Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Image: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has reportedly caught the eye of Newcastle United

Newcastle United are heading into their first summer transfer window since they became the richest club in the world - but they are reportedly still set to scour the loan market for new recruits.

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has increased security at his Cheshire home after a "significant security breach" last year.

Ferrari have found themselves at the centre of a storm having been accused of breaking F1 rules.

THE GUARDIAN

Northampton Town plan to lodge a formal complaint with the EFL because they believe Scunthorpe United's team selection at Bristol Rovers compromised the integrity of the final day in League Two.