Paul Pogba likely to move abroad at end of Manchester United contract

Paul Pogba is likely to move abroad when his Manchester United contract runs out this summer amid reported interest from Manchester City.

The France midfielder joined United in 2016 for a then-world record figure, but would now welcome a fresh challenge.

One source claimed he has grown frustrated at his treatment by the British media and feels he has become a scapegoat for United's problems. They have dropped out of the race for the top four after being beaten 4-0 by Brighton on Saturday.

Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in signing him.

Pogba is still fighting to be fit for United's one remaining game this season away Crystal Palace May 22.

Micah Richards, Jamie Carragher and Jamie Redknapp locked horns as they debated whether Manchester United's Paul Pogba would be a good signing for rivals Manchester City.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp said signing Pogba would be an "incredible move" for City and could provide extra motivation for Pogba, to hit back at the criticism he received while playing for United - their arch-rivals.

He said: "It would be an incredible move and one that if I'm honest I haven't seen coming. But you have to weigh it up; it's a free transfer, he'll have a point to prove because he's taken a lot of stick while he's been at Manchester United.

"I've always watched Pep Guardiola in games between United and City, and he's always gone over to him and had dialogue. He obviously respects him as a player.

Paul Pogba appeared to be booed by some Manchester United fans when walking off the pitch at full time.

"There was talk a few years ago that he might go for him. A player of his quality, no matter what you say about him, as a free transfer - high wages of course but that's not a problem for Man City - you'd take him in a heartbeat.

"He adds a lot to this team and I think he'd be hungry to come and show what he can do. He lives in the area, it would be an incredible move, a brave move, but I'd love to see that in the Premier League. I think it makes sense all round."

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher said Pogba's attitude issues meant Guardiola should steer clear of adding the Frenchman's undoubted technical ability to his squad.

"I wouldn't go anywhere near him," he argued. "You win the league every year, you get 95 to 100 points every year, but Paul Pogba doesn't work hard enough or as much as these other City players.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba posted a video on social media of him scoring in a basketball hoop with a football and then dancing as he continues his recovery from a calf injury.

"Pep might be able to get it out of him, and there's no doubt he's got ability, but when you see the other creative players in the City squad - Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva - these are brilliant players who don't stop running and don't stop working from minute one to minute 90.

"That's what makes Man City what they are. They're a great team, brilliant manager with great individuals... I'm not doubting his quality but he doesn't work hard enough. If anyone says he gives 100 per cent in every game, that's a lie."

