Erling Haaland close to completing Manchester City move from Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland is close to completing his move to Manchester City.

According to Sky Germany, the striker has informed Borussia Dortmund that he will leave the club at the end of the season. The release clause on his contract is €75 million.

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano informed Dortmund boss Hans-Joachim Watzke last week that City are ready to activate the striker's release clause.

The clause stipulates that Haaland's transfer fee will have to be paid in one payment, unlike many of the other top transfers that happen in several instalments.

Some details are still to be finalised for the deal that is expected to be announced later this week.

Haaland has scored 85 goals in 88 matches for Dortmund since joining from RB Salzburg in January 2020. Dortmund's last game of the season is on Saturday - at home to Hertha Berlin.

Pep Guardiola's side have been leading the race to sign the 21-year-old and his release clause means Borussia Dortmund are resigned to losing the striker this summer. The 75m euro fee - which equates to £62m - for Haaland is widely considered to be below market value.

When asked about the club's interest in the Norwegian last month, Guardiola responded: "[I have] no answer to your question.

"I have no concern or business in my head right now to think about what is going to happen in this club next season."

City have often played without a recognised striker this season following the exit of club-record goalscorer Sergio Aguero at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Asked whether his side needs a number nine, Guardiola said: "We are playing with good strikers this season, so I don't know what is going to happen in the future. It's next season, so I'm not going to talk [about it]."

Sky Sports News have approached Man City for comment.

Dortmund to replace Haaland with Adeyemi

Dortmund are set to sign Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi as Haaland's replacement.

The 20-year-old has bagged 23 goals in 42 games this season whilst also adding eight assists.

