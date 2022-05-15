Man City and Liverpool fixtures, stats, table: The Premier League title race data

Manchester City have one game left. Liverpool have two. Here are the permutations which will decide who lifts the Premier League trophy.

City's dramatic draw at West Ham moved them up to 90 points with one game to play. But Liverpool, with their game in hand, can still get to 92.

City finish up against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at the Etihad on Sunday, when Liverpool host Wolves. But before then, Jurgen Klopp's side go to Southampton on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports.

Southampton

Liverpool Tuesday 17th May 7:00pm Kick off 7:45pm

If Liverpool win at Southampton, City will clinch the title if they at least match Liverpool's result on the final day. A City defeat and Liverpool draw would also be enough for Pep Guardiola's side, assuming Liverpool's win over Southampton and City's loss to Villa did not cause a seven-goal swing on goal difference.

If Liverpool draw at Southampton, Liverpool would then require a win over Wolves and a Man City defeat, with those results big enough to pull off a seven-goal swing in the goal difference to take the crown.

If Liverpool lose at Southampton, City will be champions.

