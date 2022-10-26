No FA action over Gabriel, Jordan Henderson altercation in Arsenal win over Liverpool after investigation

The FA has said it will take no further action over an alleged incident between Jordan Henderson and Gabriel.

Gabriel and Henderson were involved in a heated discussion towards the end of Arsenal's 3-2 win over Liverpool on October 9, with the FA opening proceedings after receiving a complaint in the aftermath.

However, after a "full and thorough investigation" which included talking to six players who were near the clash as well as Gabriel and Henderson, the FA said that "there is no case to answer".

The FA also confirmed that despite "none of the witnesses [hearing] the alleged comment", the "allegation was made in good faith".

FA statement in full

In a statement released on Wednesday, the FA said: "Following an investigation into an allegation received by The FA in the Premier League fixture between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC on Sunday 9 October 2022, The FA can confirm that it will not be taking any disciplinary action.



"The FA received a complaint about an incident involving two players in this fixture. As a result of the complaint, The FA conducted a full and thorough investigation.



"The investigation included taking witness statements from the complainant and accused, along with an additional six players who were within proximity of the alleged incident, reviewing multiple angles of video footage, and seeking independent linguistics experts evidence. None of the witnesses heard the alleged comment, and the player accused strenuously denied the allegation throughout.



"Whilst The FA is entirely satisfied that the allegation was made in good faith, it is equally satisfied that there is no case to answer.



"The FA continues to take all allegations received extremely seriously and would encourage anyone who believes that they have been the subject of or witness to abuse to report this through the appropriate channels. The FA receives a number of complaints in any one season and thoroughly investigates each one that it receives. Following consideration of all of the evidence received, not all cases will result in a charge being issued."