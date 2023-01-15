Arsenal show they are the full package in win over Spurs while Newcastle's defence impresses again - Premier League hits and misses

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Arsenal's win over Tottenham

Substance and style. Arsenal showed plenty of both in a North London derby victory which should win over anyone still doubting their Premier League title credentials. Even Antonio Conte knows it. "They are ready," said the beaten Spurs boss afterwards.

The victory, Arsenal's first in a Premier League away game against Spurs since 2014, allowed them to demonstrate both sides of their game. In the first half, the ability to utterly dominate an opponent. In the second, the willingness to "suffer", to use a Conte term.

Their two-goal lead could easily have been greater at the break, Thomas Partey hitting the post and dominating the midfield together with Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard, the trio helped by the excellent Oleksandr Zinchenko, who tucked inside and ensured Spurs were outnumbered and outplayed in the centre of the pitch.

At the scene of their most painful defeat of last season, Arsenal sliced through Spurs repeatedly in that first half, the youngest side in the Premier League showing why they are also the best, Mikel Arteta's men playing boldly and fearlessly.

Spurs fought back after the break. Arsenal needed Aaron Ramsdale at his best to repel a series of chances in a frantic 15-minute spell early in the second half. But the storm was soon weathered, the visitors showing maturity in how they managed the game.

The late onslaught never really materialised and that was a credit to Arsenal's steel and organisation. Arteta's side lost their heads on their last visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but even in the chaotic scenes after the final whistle they stayed cool.

It was further evidence of just how far they have come. Arsenal, eight points clear and deservingly so. A Premier League title charge many expected to stutter is instead gathering momentum.

Nick Wright

Image: Hugo Lloris let in a bizarre own goal to give Arsenal the lead

It was a tale of two goalkeepers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale put in a player-of-the-match display, while Spurs' Hugo Lloris cost his side dearly - yet again this season.

The Frenchman is having a poor campaign and his nervousness was clear from the start as he played a terrible pass to Clement Lenglet that ended with him atoning for his error as he saved from Eddie Nketiah in the seventh minute.

Although he stopped the Arsenal forward from scoring, he had given them some momentum after a bright Spurs start - and then he gave them all of it seven minutes later.

In a shocking piece of goalkeeping, Lloris somehow let Bukayo Saka's weak effort from the tightest of angles in and Arsenal had the lead. It was Lloris' first own goal in his 354-game Premier League career.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lloris own goal gifts Arsenal their derby lead

Conte, though, is backing his captain.

"I consider Hugo one of the best goalkeepers in the world," he said in his post-match press conference. "It can happen. Sometimes you can make a mistake."

The problem is that Lloris has been making too many this season. High-profile gaffes against Newcastle, Aston Villa and Arsenal earlier in the season all led to Spurs going behind and then losing those matches.

The 36-year-old is really beginning to show his age and it feels like this will be his final season as Spurs' first choice, having also retired from international duty last week.

His opposite number on Sunday showed Tottenham exactly what they need.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Ramsdale, 12 years Lloris' junior, was outstanding for Arsenal and showed how goalkeepers can be so decisive in these crunch games.

His stunning save with an outstretched boot to deny Ryan Sessegnon just seven minutes into the second half prevented Tottenham from getting a foothold in the game. If that had gone in, then it could well have been a different contest.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aaron Ramsdale saves from Ryan Sessegnon

The 24-year-old made seven saves in total with a 100 per cent save success rate and gave Arsenal a reassurance at the back as he claimed two crosses.

The gulf in goalkeeping class in North London on Sunday was certainly in tune with where both sides are right now.

Declan Olley

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Newcastle's win over Fulham

This latest Newcastle shutout was perhaps showered in fortune after Aleksandar Mitrovic's double touch penalty was ruled out, but on the whole this was another dominant defensive display by Eddie Howe's men. Fulham mustered just five shots on their goal to an expected goals figure of just 0.35 from open play - it was their second lowest total of the season. But that is what this Newcastle team do. They are the kings of defensive output and restricting opposition teams to scraps.

Unsurprisingly, Newcastle have the best defence in the Premier League this season, conceding a Premier League low of 11 goals and have now kept 11 clean sheets - also the best in the league.

Sven Botman plays a big part in this. The Dutchman has been such a dominant figure since his £35m move from Lille. Of course, it is no one-man job back there and yet again he was ably supported by Fabian Schar and Dan Burn. However, Botman can boast an unbeaten run for Newcastle (W10, D7) of 17 games - it is the longest unbeaten start by a Newcastle player in Premier League history. He is leading Newcastle to the Champions League.

Lewis Jones

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Chelsea's win over Crystal Palace

Given his current situation, Graham Potter would no doubt have taken any kind of victory when Chelsea's meeting with Palace got under way. As it turned out, the beleaguered head coach got the three points he would have been desperately searching for thanks to Kai Havertz's timely header, but the fact that Kepa Arrizabalaga was Chelsea's outstanding player showed how uncomfortable an afternoon it was for the hosts.

A win is a win, Potter may argue - and it was needed in order to remain 10 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United and keep up his side's slim hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

But the pressure on the former Brighton boss will only be lifted for a short period of time if Chelsea do not back up this result. The Blues' next outing is a trip to Anfield to take on a struggling Liverpool side with whom they are level on points, before a rematch against Fulham on February 3 - live on Sky Sports - after their neighbours beat them on Thursday.

If Potter can come out of those two matches with positive results, he will perhaps believe he has turned the corner in one of the most challenging periods of his career.

But lose at Anfield and fail to beat Fulham for the second time in a number of weeks? The embattled Chelsea boss will be back to square one.

Joe Shread

The consensus seems to be that Patrick Vieira has helped to progress Crystal Palace since replacing Roy Hodgson as manager in the summer of 2021, with the former Arsenal captain introducing a more attractive style of football that saw the Eagles reach 50 Premier League goals for the first time in three seasons in his debut campaign.

Vieira kept Palace well away from relegation worries last season, but while they are seven points above the drop zone this term, the South Londoners' recent form may have supporters looking nervously over their shoulders.

Palace's results have been concerning since the World Cup, with just one win in five matches, while they drew a blank in front of goal in three of those contests, meaning last season now looks a distant memory.

Only four sides have scored fewer Premier League goals than Palace this season and Vieira bemoaned the lack of confidence that is hampering his forwards following the defeat at Chelsea.

The manager left Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard on the bench at Stamford Bridge and it would not be a surprise if he looked to boost his attacking options in this month's window.

Vieira is frustrated, with his booking during the match and post-game complaints about wanting to be treated equally by officials making that clear. Perhaps a proven goalscorer would help to turn around his side's form - and may also turn around the manager's mood.

Joe Shread