Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal: Hugo Lloris own goal and Martin Odegaard stunner help Gunners go eight points clear

Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Spurs in a pulsating North London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's side, seeking to capitalise on Manchester City's defeat to Manchester United on Saturday, went ahead when Hugo Lloris clumsily spilled a Bukayo Saka cross into his own net (14).

Martin Odegaard then capped a dominant first-half display with a stunning long-range effort (36) which ultimately sealed Arsenal's first Premier League away win over Spurs since 2014.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aaron Ramsdale was involved in a heated confrontation with Richarlison and the Tottenham fans, one of which tried to kick the Arsenal goalkeeper at full time

Antonio Conte's side improved in the second half following yet another insipid first-half showing, but they could not find a way past Aaron Ramsdale, who made a string of fine saves.

In chaotic scenes after the final whistle, the Arsenal goalkeeper then appeared to be kicked by a supporter behind his goal as he went to retrieve his water bottle following an altercation with Richarlison.

The situation was quickly diffused, however, leaving Arsenal to celebrate a victory which puts them in a commanding position in the Premier League title race and leaves their north London rivals five points behind fourth-placed Manchester United in fifth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hugo Lloris' own goal gave Arsenal an early lead

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Martin Odegaard's long-range strike doubled Arsenal's lead

Player ratings Tottenham: Lloris (4); Romero (6), Dier (6), Lenglet (6); Doherty (6), Sarr (6), Hojbjerg (6), Sessegnon (6); Kulusevski (7), Son (5), Kane (6).



Subs: Richarlison (6), Perisic (6), Bissouma (6), Gil (n/a), Davies (n/a)



Arsenal: Ramsdale (8), White (7), Saliba (7), Gabriel (7), Zinchenko (8), Partey (8), Xhaka (8), Odegaard (8), Saka (7), Martinelli (7), Nketiah (7).



Subs: Tierney (6), Tomiyasu (n/a), Smith Rowe (n/a), Vieira (n/a)



Player of the match: Aaron Ramsdale

How Arsenal made a title statement

Arsenal had suffered a blow before the game, with Chelsea hijacking their deal to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk, but the saga proved no distraction on the pitch.

Team news Pape Sarr made his full Premier League debut for Spurs while Dejan Kulusevski also started having returned from injury. Ryan Sessegnon was preferred to Ivan Perisic at left wing-back.

Arsenal named an unchanged team from their goalless draw with Newcastle on January 3, but welcomed Emile Smith Rowe back into the squad as he was named as a substitute.

The Gunners were dominant from the start, with Lloris forced into an early, close-range save from Eddie Nketiah after being caught on the ball in his own box by Gabriel Martinelli.

It was a let-off for the Spurs goalkeeper, but a second blunder less than 10 minutes later saw him divert Saka's cross into his own net after the Arsenal forward had latched onto Thomas Partey's ball over the top.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

It was a horrible error from the Frenchman - his third leading to a goal in the Premier League this season - and he continued to come under heavy pressure as the visitors pinned Spurs back.

A rare foray upfield from Spurs saw Ramsdale make a fine save from Heung-Min Son, but it was all Arsenal otherwise, with Odegaard forcing a low save from Lloris and Partey crashing a beautifully-struck volley against the post.

Their second goal arrived soon after that as the excellent Odegaard led Arsenal upfield and fired a clinical drive into the bottom corner from outside the box for his eighth Premier League goal of the campaign.

Image: A dejected Hugo Lloris during Spurs' 2-0 loss to Arsenal

Spurs managed to create an opening right before the break, with Ramsdale saving smartly from Harry Kane's near-post header, and the Arsenal goalkeeper then had a busy spell as the visitors started the second half strongly.

Kane was again denied, this time from a Dejan Kulusevski pass, but Ramsdale's best stop came from Ryan Sessegnon, the 24-year-old spreading himself and getting a toe to the wing-back's low effort after he had got in behind the Arsenal defence.

Kulusevski curled a diagonal shot narrowly wide after that, but Arsenal soon regained a foothold in the game and managed the rest of the second half intelligently, albeit without the dominance they enjoyed before the break.

Image: Arsenal players celebrate after Martin Odegaard makes it 2-0

Tensions then boiled over after the final whistle, a brawl threatening to break out among the players after Ramsdale appeared to be kicked by a supporter who jumped onto the advertising hoarding behind the goal following his altercation with Richarlison.

But Arteta was among those who helped to intervene, first pulling Ramsdale away from the Spurs players, then doing the same with an irate Granit Xhaka before Arsenal celebrated their win in front of the travelling supporters.

Ramsdale: Fan incident leaves sour taste

Aaron Ramsdale was named player of the match by Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville after pulling off seven saves, but the unsavoury scenes after the final whistle were the main talking point afterwards.

"The Spurs fans were given me some and I gave them some back," he explained to Sky Sports.

"The few people I did do that to was well greeted and sportsmanship-like and then I've had someone jump over and give me a [kick] on the back. It's a shame as it's just a game of football.

Image: Aaron Ramsdale is led away from goal after being kicked by a Spurs fan

Image: The Arsenal goalkeeper had been named player of the match

Image: Arsenal's coaching staff pulled their players away from the melee

"Both sets of players had to bring me away. Thankfully nothing drastically happened and it's a sour taste. I'm sure we'll enjoy it when we go back to the dressing room."

On his performance, he added: "The manager mentioned we hadn't kept a clean sheet in many north London derbies since he's been in charge so that spurred me on."

Arteta hails 'special' victory

Mikel Arteta talked up Arsenal's togetherness and expressed his delight at the victory in his press conference.

"It's great," he said in his press conference. "Going in the dressing room and feeling the joy and togetherness around the team and how much it meant to them - it's special.

"We know we are here because of the way we play, the way we live together and the unity we have. We must not forget that because tomorrow we have to try to do exactly the same and carry on with the form we have at the moment.

"This game has a big emotional attachment because obviously there is a big history between the two clubs and it means so much for us and our people to win here.

"It is a great position to be in and let's enjoy every single moment and let's keep focusing."

Arteta declined to comment on the fan incident after the final whistle, adding: "I haven't seen anything. What I've seen is a beautiful game of football. Aaron had some great saves."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Conte talks up Arsenal's title chances

Spurs head coach Antonio Conte told Sky Sports: "It was difficult to come back after conceding two goals. The second goal could have killed everybody but not my players as in the second half we tried with a big effort.

"I think the goalkeeper made fantastic saves. Arsenal are a difficult opponent now - like Manchester City. Both teams are going to be title contenders and one will win the Premier League.

"We played against a strong team but I'm not disappointed with the commitment. They showed desire to come back. In the past we did this but the goalkeeper was really good not to concede a goal.

"I'm sure it wasn't easy for them to play against us in dealing with the atmosphere. They showed they have a great balance and to hit at the right moments. And then to suffer also in the second half as they suffered a lot and showed resilience.

"When a team can do this that means they are ready to fight to win the title."

Arsenal joy, Spurs pain - Opta stats

Arsenal completed a league double over Tottenham Hotspur for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign, with the Gunners winning away at Spurs for the first time in the league since March 2014.

Arsenal are eight points ahead of second-place Manchester City in the Premier League table. This is their biggest lead in the competition when playing the same number of games as the side below since the final day of the 2003-04 season, when they won the title by 11 points.

Tottenham have conceded 2+ goals in five consecutive home league games for the first time since August 1992, with the Lilywhites conceding 11 goals across these last five home matches.

Antonio Conte has seen his Tottenham side lose four home Premier League games this season, his joint-highest tally of home losses in a single league campaign in his managerial career (also 2017-18 with Chelsea and 2007-08 with Bari).

Arsenal have won 47 points from 18 Premier League games this season - the most points they've won at this stage of a season in their league history.

Tottenham's next game is a huge Premier League clash at Manchester City on Thursday, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 8pm.

Antonio Conte's side then travel to Fulham for another London derby on Monday Night Football on January 23, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 8pm.

Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur Monday 23rd January 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Arsenal's next outing is a vital Premier League fixture at home to Manchester United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 4.30pm.