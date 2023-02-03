Premier League hits and misses: No time for panic at Arsenal | Sean Dyche's dream start at Everton

Image: Sean Dyche encourages his players during Everton's clash with Arsenal

After all the build-up and talk about bleep tests, when Everton's new era finally got underway it was clear to see Dyche-ball is an ideal fit at Goodison Park.

The home support had already shown their passion for their club in their pre-match protests against the board but when the game got underway that energy was channelled into the creation of a ferocious atmosphere inside the four old stands. The Everton players - just as they did at the end of last season - responded.

Physical in the challenge, Everton looked secure in their 4-5-1 and despite some scares on the counter, showed courage in possession to take the game to the Premier League leaders.

Intensity, desire, organisation and an excellent match-winning set-piece routine - it was a win which had all the the ingredients Dyche wants from his side.

We've seen similar uplifts before at Everton. The key will be sustaining it. But Dyche couldn't have wished for a better start, especially against the Premier League leaders. It's a fantastic platform to build on. Next up? Liverpool. That one could be feisty too…

Peter Smith

Image: Mikel Arteta will be plotting Arsenal's response to defeat at Everton

It was the perfect storm for Everton. A new manager, a new intensity and a renewed spirit from the Goodison Park crowd.

It was another huge examination of Arsenal's title credentials but having come through the Spurs and Manchester United tests last month, this was a hurdle they couldn't clear. Everton were in their faces from the very first minute right until the last and in the end, it was an intensity Arsenal could not match.

So, does the narrative now change surrounding Arsenal? Immediately, Sky Bet returned Manchester City to being favourites for the Premier League title and there will be plenty talking about Arsenal's inability to match Everton physically.

Questions will now be asked of Mikel Arteta's side and rightly so. However, this is no time to panic.

Image: It was an afternoon for Arsenal to forget at Everton

Their performances so far this season have allowed them the comfort of a gap at the top of the Premier League table, and that still remains at five points ahead of Man City's clash with Spurs on Super Sunday. The gap could obviously close to two points, but Arsenal will have a game in hand - against Everton.

Arsenal have proved their credentials so far this season, and they will have to do so again. How they respond to this setback will be crucial. That chance will come at home to Brentford next week before Man City head to north London.

All potential champions have blips in what we know is a long season. It's how a side responds to defeat that defines them and two home wins in their next two games will make this Everton nightmare a distant one.

Oliver Yew

It was not the result - or the performance - Chelsea supporters were hoping for after their January spending spree but the goalless draw with Fulham did at least allow Enzo Fernandez to show why the club were so determined to get their man.

Just three days on from his arrival from Benfica, for a British-record £106.8m fee, he was thrust straight into Graham Potter's midfield. In fact, for large parts of his debut, it seemed he was the midfield, the 23-year-old running it almost single-handedly as Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount bombed forward.

The circumstances were not ideal. Potter's system requires work and that's not all the Chelsea head coach needs to address. But Fernandez did not shirk the responsibility. In fact, he embraced it. "I thought he handled himself magnificently," said Potter afterwards.

His ball-playing ability was clear with his first touches. After three minutes, a raking diagonal pass to Reece James to launch an attack from deep inside Chelsea's half. Not long after that, he found the same player with an even better one.

That range of passing is one of his best qualities but there was plenty more to like about his performance. Off the ball: tackles, ball recoveries and plenty of intensity. On it: composure and quality when others were losing their cool.

"You could see his quality and what he will bring to the team," added Potter. "It wasn't easy for him or for us because he hasn't been with us that long but I think you saw how good he can be."

Nick Wright

It was just 22 days ago when, after leading Fulham to a first win over Chelsea in almost 17 years, Marco Silva said "I still see a big room to improve". At Stamford Bridge his side took another step forward.

"I told the players we had to be even better than the last game at the Cottage and they did it," was his assessment after Fulham once again frustrated their wealthier neighbours.

Graham Potter praised their defensive organisation, while Jamie Carragher likened their defending to the days when he was meticulously drilled by Rafa Benitez. Fulham are up to sixth and their remarkable return to the Premier League is reflecting well on their head coach.

It's fair to say Silva has had his ups and downs during his time coaching in England but at Fulham he seems to have developed a group of players which can - and do - perfectly execute the plans he sets them. In and out of possession they caused Chelsea problems. Yes, they rode their luck in moments but that is only to be expected given the vast gap between the teams in terms of transfer spend in recent times.

But that gap isn't reflected in the league table. Fulham are up to sixth, three spots above Chelsea. They have their second-best top-flight points total at this stage of a season and are showing the connection, clear plan and effectiveness their west London derby rivals are desperate for. Silva is in the manager of the season frame.

Peter Smith