Two points dropped or a point gained? Premier League title race assessed after Arsenal's 2-2 thriller at Liverpool

The Premier League title race took another fascinating twist as leaders Arsenal surrendered a 2-0 advantage to draw at Liverpool in a thrilling Anfield encounter.

The Gunners and their title credentials were given a thorough examination on Merseyside. They emerged intact - if damaged slightly - despite opening the door to Manchester City, who now trail Mikel Arteta's side by six points after thrashing struggling Southampton on Saturday.

With the champions having played a game fewer than Arsenal, and with the two sides set to meet at the Etihad Stadium on April 26, the title race is set to go down to the wire.

Whether Arsenal's result at Anfield should be classed as a point gained or two points dropped was the topic of debate in the Sky Sports studio after the game as pundits Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher assessed the Premier League title race.

Neville: A point that could win Arsenal the title

"This is a really good point for Arsenal," Neville said. "Anfield is an abnormal place, things happen in that stadium that don't happen anywhere else. You're never safe in a game here, even when you're 2-0 up.

"If you're 2-0 up in a title race and concede two goals, you might be accused of bottling it but that is not what Arsenal have done. Arsenal should be proud of themselves. Mikel Arteta will be proud of his players when he reflects on the game, they were brilliant, absolutely fantastic in the first half.

"In the context of the title race, with the games Arsenal have got - Newcastle away, Manchester City away - you would expect them to drop more points, it will happen, but they will be hoping City drop points along the way as well.

"We all know how difficult it is to win at Anfield… but in the end it's a point which could win you the title, you cannot lose sight of that."

Keane: Huge point for Arsenal but City slight favourites

"City have been down this road before where Liverpool pushed them right to the end of the season, that is the only reason why you would lean to Manchester City winning the league more," Keane said.

"It's a great point for Arsenal. Obviously, the big game coming up soon is when Arsenal go to City, but I still think Arsenal are capable of going there and getting a result.

"But the team that is hunting Arsenal down is one of the greatest teams we've seen in the Premier League - ever - they are an amazing team, have an unbelievable striker, a manager that has vast experience and world-class players.

"That is why you would probably say City are still slight favourites, but the point today could end up being a huge point."

Carra: Title will decide how big Anfield point is

"Arsenal may have taken a point before the game but when you are 2-0 up and drop points, we've all been there as players," Carragher added.

"You saw the reaction of some of the Arsenal players when the full-time whistle went. It's almost like they need the manager to come in at the end of the game or maybe tomorrow when they get back to the training ground and lift the group and say it's a point at Anfield.

"If Arsenal go on to win the league we'll say, 'what a vital point' and look at (Ibrahima) Konate's miss at the end. If they don't, and lose it on goal difference or by a point, we'll think, '2-0 up at Anfield, they had Liverpool, go on and beat them'."

"We won't know how big this point is until we get to the end of the season, but it certainly makes for a great title race now."

It's a super important point for Arsenal because if you draw these games, you've got a good chance to become champions. You cannot always be super convincing. They were good but they would agree they could or should have lost this game. They didn't so the point is probably better for them.

April 16: West Ham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

April 21: Southampton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

April 26: Man City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

April 29: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 7: Newcastle (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 13: Brighton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Nottingham Forest (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

April 11: Bayern Munich (H) - Champions League, kick-off 8pm

April 15: Leicester (H) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

April 19: Bayern Munich (A) - Champions League, kick-off 8pm

April 22: Sheffield United (N) - FA Cup, kick-off 3pm

April 26: Arsenal (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

April 30: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

May 3: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 7: Leeds United (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

May 13: Everton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Brentford (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

TBA: Brighton (A) - Premier League