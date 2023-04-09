Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal: Late Roberto Firmino leveller blows title race wide open

Roberto Firmino's late header earned Liverpool a 2-2 draw with leaders Arsenal as the Premier League title race was blown wide open in a pulsating Anfield encounter.

The league-leading Gunners looked set to pass the toughest assessment of their title credentials with a first Anfield win since 2012 when Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus struck in an imperious opening 28-minute spell.

Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a lifeline before half-time but his missed second-half penalty appeared to have handed Arsenal the victory they needed to restore their eight-point lead at the summit.

But Liverpool's perseverance was rewarded three minutes from time when Arsenal's nemesis Firmino levelled the contest with a header - his 11th Premier League goal against the Gunners.

The drama continued in a thrilling finale as Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale produced two sensational saves to prevent Salah and Ibrahima Konate scoring stoppage-time winners, as Arsenal clung onto a first Anfield point in seven seasons which could prove priceless if their title aspirations are to come to fruition.

Arsenal remain six points clear at the top of the Premier League and still have their fate in their hands but the sight of their seven-game winning run ending will only embolden champions Manchester City, who have played a game fewer and welcome the Gunners to the Etihad Stadium on April 26.

Player ratings Liverpool: Alisson (6), Alexander-Arnold (6), Konate (7), Van Dijk (6), Robertson (6), Henderson (6), Fabinho (6), Jones (6), Salah (6), Jota (5), Gakpo (5).



Subs: Thiago (6), Firmino (7), Nunez (6).



Arsenal: Ramsdale (8), White (6), Holding (6), Gabriel (7), Zinchenko (6), Partey (6), Xhaka (6), Odegaard (6), Saka (7), Jesus (8), Martinelli (8).



Subs: Tierney (n/a), Kiwior (5), Trossard (5).



Man of the Match: Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal held in Anfield thriller

Image: Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game

With Liverpool having lost just once at home all season the prospect of Arsenal enduring more Anfield misery remained a possibility irrespective of the hosts' inconsistent campaign.

But it took all of eight minutes for the Gunners to allay any nerves as Bukayo Saka's darting run sparked panic and allowed Martinelli to capitalise on more suspect Liverpool defending with a deft low finish into the corner.

Arsenal could have been out of sight before Liverpool had the chance to respond to their free-flowing start, with Oleksandr Zinchenko forcing a save from Alisson Becker and Jesus turning Saka's cross over at the back post before Andy Robertson blazed a shot past the post.

Team news Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Cody Gakpo returned as Liverpool made five changes following their 0-0 draw at Chelsea.

Bukayo Saka replaced Leandro Trossard in Arsenal’s only change from the 4-1 victory over Leeds.

Arsenal's dominance was underscored before the half-hour mark when Jesus rose unopposed in the Liverpool area to forcefully head in Martinelli's superb cross.

Thoroughly outplayed for the opening 40 minutes, Liverpool grabbed a lifeline three minutes before the interval as Salah bundled at the back post after Curtis Jones and Robertson had combined to find Jordan Henderson in the Arsenal area.

Ramsdale denied Diogo Jota, with Henderson blazing the rebound over, as Arsenal preserved their lead through to half-time, where Liverpool full-back Robertson appeared to be elbowed in the face following an altercation with linesman Constantine Hatzidakis.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis appears to elbow Andy Robertson in the face at the end of the first half at Anfield.

The incident sparked Liverpool into life in the second period and, within seven minutes of the restart, they were presented with the chance to draw level when Rob Holding clumsily brought Jota down in the area, but Salah steered his spot-kick wide just as he did at Bournemouth in March.

Ramsdale prevented substitute Darwin Nunez levelling the contest after he was released through on goal, but he was powerless as Firmino headed in Alexander-Arnold's cross for his 11th goal in all competitions against the Gunners.

Image: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates with Darwin Nunez

And having looked on course for a statement victory the closing stages saw Arsenal hang on for a point as Salah and Konate were thwarted by superb Ramsdale saves just when the Gunners Anfield curse threatened to reappear.

FPL Stats: Liverpool vs Arsenal Goals Martinelli, Jesus, Salah, Firmino Assists Martinelli, Henderson, Alexander-Arnold Bonus points Martinelli (3), Alexander-Arnold (2), Jesus, Firmino (1)

Arsenal unable to crack Anfield code - Opta stats

Arsenal remain winless in 10 visits to Anfield in the Premier League, drawing three and losing seven times, while conceding at least twice in each match.

Liverpool have only lost one of their last 37 Premier League games at Anfield (W27 D9), with that defeat coming against Leeds United in October.

There have been 184 goals in Premier League games between Liverpool and Arsenal, making it the highest scoring fixture in the competition's history.

Arsenal have dropped points from a leading position for only the third time this season, also doing so against Southampton at St. Mary's and at home to Brentford.

Leeds United

Liverpool Monday 17th April 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Liverpool head to Leeds on April 17 for Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 8pm.

Arsenal's title bid continues as they go to West Ham on Sunday April 16, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 2pm.

West Ham United

Arsenal Sunday 16th April 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

April 17: Leeds (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

April 22: Nottingham Forest (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 26: West Ham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm

April 30: Tottenham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 3: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

May 6: Brentford (H) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 13: Leicester (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Aston Villa (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Southampton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

April 16: West Ham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

April 21: Southampton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

April 26: Man City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

April 29: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 7: Newcastle (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 13: Brighton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Nottingham Forest (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm