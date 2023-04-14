Pep Guardiola: Man City boss says if they lose to Leicester then they will not be Premier League champions

Pep Guardiola insists his Manchester City side have no room for error as they take on struggling Leicester on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

The champions could move within three points of Premier League leaders Arsenal with victory at the Etihad Stadium but any slip-up could prove costly.

City manager Guardiola said: "Earlier in the season our good games were really, really good but we were not consistent.

"Everyone knows if we'd lost those games we would not win the title. It's the same tomorrow [Saturday]. If we lose the game we will not be champions.

"If we win we would still be there but we cannot forget we are six points behind Arsenal, a team that have dropped few points throughout the season and play one game a week."

Guardiola did not report any fresh injuries as City look to extend their winning streak to 10 matches in all competitions, although they remain without England midfielder Phil Foden, who underwent appendix surgery last month.

Asked about his fitness, Guardiola said: "I think he feels better. I spoke with the doctors three days ago and he feels better but still he's not ready.

"I don't know [when he will be ready]. When he starts training you will know it from our social media and after that he will be close to coming back but still he cannot train with us."

City's game in hand on Arsenal is against European-chasing Brighton away, with the date of the fixture yet to be scheduled.

However, Guardiola is just as wary of their game at the Amex as the one against title rivals Arsenal at home later this month.

"The reality is we are six points behind," the Spaniard said. "There is no guarantee that we will win the game in hand against the best team [Brighton] in the world to make the build-up.

"There is no team better in the process to bring the ball from the keeper to the last quarter. There is no team better in modern football right now.

"Then we have Arsenal at home. There is no guarantee. To be close, we need to win our games.

"When the games are tied, we will see the reality. Tomorrow we have to sleep with three points behind."

Arteta: We need luck in title race

On the other side of the title race divide, Mikel Arteta admitted his Arsenal side will need luck in order to come out on top against City.

The Gunners go to London rivals West Ham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, looking to get back to winning ways after last weekend's 2-2 draw at Liverpool.

"You need luck in the right moment," said Arteta.

"That luck, and where it comes from, is going to be really important. There is another part in sport, sometimes it's about inches. Those inches have to go your way.

"We are where we are. We are happy where we are. Now we have to finish the job. In order to do that, we demand that extra bit from everybody."

What separates Arsenal and Manchester City's run-in is a stark contrast in games remaining. The Gunners have only the Premier League to compete for, while City have a FA Cup semi-final next week, while they have one foot in the Champions League semi-finals.

Asked if the amount of fixtures will play a part, Arteta added: "We want our players to be as fit as possible and available.

"We have had some issues, especially in the last few months, with some important players. We want to have everyone available, fit and at their best."