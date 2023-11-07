The Gary Neville Podcast after Chelsea's chaotic win at Tottenham: 'The Premier League is a beautiful thing'

On the latest Gary Neville Podcast, the Sky Sports pundit says the Premier League "is a beautiful thing" after a chaotic but entertaining Monday Night Football between Tottenham and Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino's first return to Spurs was a fiery affair, with five goals scored, a further five disallowed and two red cards.

Both Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie came close to being sent off early on, before both were given their marching orders later in the game.

Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring for Tottenham, before Cole Palmer equalised from the penalty spot. Nicolas Jackson went on to score a second-half hat-trick to seal a 4-1 win for Pochettino's Chelsea.

Neville dissected the game after his co-commentary duties at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, reflecting on all the big incidents and also having his say on referring and VAR.

Discussing the game, Neville said on his latest podcast: "It was madness, a mess, but the Premier League is a beautiful thing. I know there are great games in other countries but the incident we see, the excitement, the thrill, the controversy, it's absolutely incredible week in and week out.

"We've got some great managers in our league and they're playing some great football, what we're seeing is fantastic.

"It is game is one you don't see once in 10 or 15 years. I'm trying to think of a game I played in like that at Manchester United. There were many memorable matches, but that was just sheer madness.

"Well done to Tottenham for playing how they did with nine men. We know Chelsea aren't the finished article, they've got a long way to go. They demonstrated a lack of maturity at times but they got there in the end."

Listen to the full Gary Neville Podcast from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium above or through your preferred podcast platform.