Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea: Nicolas Jackson hat-trick seals chaotic win on Mauricio Pochettino return against nine-player Spurs

Maurico Pochettino marked his return to Tottenham as Chelsea manager with a 4-1 victory against nine players which doesn't begin to tell half the story on a breathtaking Monday Night Football.

Ange Postecoglou's side took the lead after only six minutes as Dejan Kulusevski cut inside from the right and his shot deflected off Levi Colwill and spun beyond the wrongfooted Robert Sanchez.

But VAR then took centre stage before Chelsea levelled through a Cole Palmer penalty (35). First Heung-min Son had a disallowed goal confirmed as offside before Raheem Sterling had a goal ruled out for handball after a review and Moises Caicedo had an effort disallowed for offside.

But in the build-up to the final incident, Cristian Romero was adjudged to have fouled Enzo Fernandez in the box and was shown a red card by referee Michael Oliver.

Spurs were reduced to nine men when Destiny Udogie was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on Sterling (55). Pochettino's men eventually took the lead with 15 minutes remaining as Nicholas Jackson slotted home after being set up by Sterling's square ball.

There was still time for Son to be denied by Sanchez in stoppage time before Conor Gallagher squared for Jackson to tap home his second on the counter-attack (90+4). Spurs were beaten but Jackson wasn't finished as he raced onto Palmer's through ball to round Vicario and complete his hat-trick.

It means Manchester City remain top of the Premier League with Spurs staying in second place - a point adrift - while Chelsea move into the top half of the table.

Player ratings Tottenham: Vicario (8), Porro (7), Romero (4), Van de Ven (6), Udogie (5); Bissouma (7), Sarr (7); Kulusevski (7), Maddison (6), Johnson (7); Son (7).



Subs: Skipp (6), Hojbjerg (7), Royal (6), Dier (7), Bentancur (6).



Chelsea: Sanchez (6); James (7), Silva (6), Colwill (5), Disasi (6); Caicedo (6), Gallagher (7), Fernandez (6); Palmer (7), Jackson (8), Sterling (8).



Subs: Cucurella (6), Mudryk (6), Gusto (6).



Man of the match: Nicolas Jackson.

How chaos unfolded on Pochettino's return

A lightshow and Bittersweet Symphony played out overhead before the most chaotic Premier League match in recent memory unfolded. Kulusevski lit the blue touch paper when he was found in space by Pape Sarr before cutting inside and seeing his opportune shot deflect beyond Sanchez via the back of Colwill.

Son then rightly had a goal disallowed from Brennan Johnson's cross, as the offside flag marginally came to Chelsea's rescue.

Team news Ange Postecoglou made two changes. Destiny Udogie returned to the Tottenham starting XI having missed the 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace with a knock. He replaced the absent Ben Davies at left-back. There was also a start for Brennan Johnson in place of Richarlison, with the Brazilian dropping to the bench.



Chelsea made two changes from their last Premier League outing, the 2-0 home loss to Brentford. Marc Cucurella came out as Reece James returned to captain the side. Noni Madueke was dropped as Enzo Fernandez returned to midfield. Benoît Badiashile and Mykhailo Mudryk were named on the bench.

"Tottenham's players are in fast forward," said Gary Neville. "Chelsea's players are still working this game out."

It had the look of a routine home win for the early-season pacesetters until Udogie's rash lunge on Sterling escaped a red-card review. But Chelsea had been angered, and Spurs never regained their heads.

Sterling had the ball in the net following a sweeping move, but this time VAR John Brooks came to Spurs' rescue. Sterling had handled, but Romero had been fortunate not to see red after a petulant swipe on Colwill in the build-up.

Seven minutes later, the ball was again in the Tottenham net as Caicedo rifled beyond Vicario from range. Jackson was adjudged to have been in an offside position in the line of vision for the Spurs goalkeeper, but Chelsea would not be denied as VAR deemed Romero had fouled Fernandez inside the box.

Following a lengthy delay, referee Oliver was advised to consult his pitchside monitor and Romero was sent off for excessive force. Palmer would exact the ultimate double punishment with a third converted spot-kick of the season, albeit only just as Vicario tipped his effort onto the post.

It continued to unravel for Tottenham before half-time as James Maddison was forced off with an ankle injury before Micky van de Ven felt the back on his hamstring. Postecoglou looked to the skies, his side needed to regroup. Pochettino smelt blood, but Reece James was then fortunate not to join Romero in being dismissed after raising his arm into Udogie's face.

First-half VAR controversy 13 mins: Johnson feeds the ball across from the left and Son sidefoots home, but the flag goes up.



18 mins: Udogie goes into the book for a rash challenge on Sterling. It was two-footed but he avoids a red.



21 mins: Sterling drives into the box and shoots at goal, the ball hits Porro and then the hand of the Chelsea winger before he converts. In the build-up Romero swipes at Colwill but avoids punishment. Goal is disallowed for handball.



28 mins: Caicedo finds the net from range but the goal is disallowed with Jackson standing in an offside position and interfering with Vicario's line of vision.



31 mins: After a lengthy VAR check, Chelsea are awarded a penalty for a foul by Romero on Fernandez in the build-up to Caicedo's shot. Romero is sent off for using excessive force.



45+11 mins: James avoids a red card on VAR review after raising his arm into the face of Udogie.

Spurs began the second half well, but they were reduced to nine men at home for the first time in the Premier League when Udogie was shown a second yellow card for hauling down Sterling.

Postecoglou looked to his bench and summoned Rodrigo Bentancur and Oliver Skipp.

But now, only four players in white to have started the game were still on the pitch as Jackson inexplicably missed from close range as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg headed his effort over the bar. James fizzed a shot wide before Vicario leapt forward to save superbly from Marc Cucurella.

But Spurs persisted with playing a high defensive line and eventually paid for it when Sterling broke and crossed for Jackson to make it 2-1. Tottenham now had to attack and thought they levelled when Eric Dier sidefooted home a volley, only to be flagged offside.

Rodrigo Bentancur then stooped to head wide from close range following a Porro free-kick.

"It's in between a header and a shot with his foot. What a chance," said Neville.

In stoppage time, Jackson converted Gallagher's cross from 10 yards to make the game safe just seconds after Son missed a chance to equalise. There was still time for Jackson to complete an unlikely hat-trick from another break past a high defensive line to ignite his Chelsea career.

Postecoglou: It's hard to process

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou speaking to Sky Sports:

"It is pretty hard to process. It is almost impossible to analyse the game because it just seemed to get out of control for large parts of it. Disappointed by the result but really proud of the players, they gave everything and that is the positive we will take.

"We were very close to getting an equaliser a couple of times and it shows their spirit. It was just a bridge too far today.

"I thought we started really well, scored a great goal and inches away from another. The red card affected the game, I felt like I was standing around waiting for things to happen, with VAR intervention. It felt like a lot of standing around."

On penalty and sending off: "They had a good look at it and gave it so I have to accept it."

Pochettino: Jackson building confidence

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino speaking to Sky Sports:

On Spurs' high line: "Look, when you are on the top of the table you can try everything. When the confidence is there you try it. If we try something like this then in every movement you concede. We are maybe in a different position and with space in behind we can maybe score more goals."

On Nicolas Jackson's goals: "I think it is about building his confidence. We know when a striker is young and arrives at a club like Chelsea it is massive. He is so young and came from Spain, different league and he needs to improve. I hope this hat-trick can allow him top play more relaxed and find the confidence he needs."

Spurs and Chelsea serve up PL classic

Sky Sports' Ben Grounds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

It was an evening which in truth pushed back the boundaries of incredulity. It was the first time a home side were beaten 4-1 at home and received a standing ovation.

The words of Peter Drury and Gary Neville. It all turned the return of Pochettino into an after-thought. Postecoglou applauded the South Stand. Spurs could have levelled in stoppage time, but ended up losing by three - and Nicolas Jackson could still have added to his hat-trick.

For so long in that second half, you wondered if this was Chelsea pushing the boundaries of just how bad their finishing could get. But they would prevail.

Five goals scored. Five goals disallowed. Two red cards, a penalty. But in the end, three points on his return to Tottenham for Pochettino. This was an instant Premier League classic.

