Newcastle and Arsenal target Ruben Neves has no interest in a Premier League January return - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Ruben Neves has no interest in returning to the Premier League in the January transfer window despite interest from Arsenal and Newcastle.

John Barnes has launched a strong defence of Jordan Henderson's Saudi Arabia move insisting footballers shouldn't be judged any different from other sports stars.

Wrexham have been urged to sign Billy Sharp - despite the Championship icon's heated row with the Welsh club in February.

England have qualified top of their group for Euro 2024, but Gareth Southgate's side could still be handed a difficult draw for next year's tournament.

Bernardo Silva has admitted he would "put a wedge in" for Manchester City to sign Joao Neves as the latter continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at Fabio Paim after the former Sporting CP academy starlet claimed the multi-time Ballon d'Or winner should give him one of his trophies.

THE TIMES

The FA has said it is prepared to review evidence of potentially serious breaches of agent rules in a transfer involving Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth and Jermain Defoe.

Image: Jermain Defoe moved from Tottenham to Portsmouth in January 2008

Richard Cockerill has been sacked as Montpellier head coach after seven matches in charge.

Wayne Barnes, the Rugby World Cup final referee, has suggested introducing a shot clock that would force teams to take a lineout within 20 seconds.

The same independent commission that imposed a 10-point deduction on Everton will also decide if other clubs should receive tens of millions of pounds in compensation for financial damages connected to the case.

THE SUN

Raphael Varane is set to leave Manchester United - but it won't be until the summer.

Image: Could Manchester United defender Raphael Varane be set for a summer exit?

A North Korean star has reappeared three years after making his last appearance.

The BBC are in danger of losing the rights to show the Six Nations.

An Indian cricket fan has tragically died aged 35 after suffering a heart attack shortly after Sunday's World Cup final.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Roony Bardghji.

Roberto De Zerbi has reportedly been approached to takeover as Real Madrid manager.

DAILY EXPRESS

David de Gea reportedly has no intention of moving to Saudi Arabia, but would be open to heading to the MLS if an opportunity arose.

Image: Ex-Man Utd David de Gea goalkeeper is still searching for his next club

Fulham have been pegged back in their pursuit of Brazilian midfielder Andre, with Fluminense set to demand at least £30m for his signature.

Tottenham are among a host of top teams keeping tabs on Atalanta youngster Giorgio Scalvini.

Chelsea have a gentleman's agreement with Romelu Lukaku that he can leave Stamford Bridge for £35m.

A quarter of football fans reckon they have an "encyclopaedic" knowledge of the game - and can reel off facts about club history, stadiums, and pundits.

EVENING STANDARD

Christopher Nkunku is closing in on his Chelsea debut after missing the start of the season due to a knee injury.

Arsenal have already secured the future of viral sensation Chido Obi-Martin.

Kai Havertz says he is "happy" at Arsenal following a divisive £65m from Chelsea.

THE GUARDIAN

A section of Manchester United players believe the team's poor start is down to Erik ten Hag overworking the squad in pre-season.

DAILY RECORD

Anxious Scottish football bosses are to draw up battle plans to boot pyrotechnics out of the game amid growing safety fears for fans and players.

Victor Osimhen would probably pick Chelsea over Tottenham if he were to leave Napoli.

Rangers youngster Ross McCausland is reportedly garnering interest from Serie A.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic are on the trail of South African wonderkid Luke Baartman.

Ridvan Yilmaz is weighing up his future at Rangers, according to a report.

Rangers are keen to tie down breakout star Ross McCausland to a new contract.