The Super 6 Christmas Rollover: Win up to £1,000,000 just before Christmas!

The Super 6 Christmas Rollover is coming to town. Every Saturday until Christmas, play to win the chance of a £1,000,000 jackpot!

Every Saturday until Christmas, the jackpot will rollover, potentially leading to a whopping £1,000,000 jackpot round on December 23 if the jackpot isn't won until then.

How it works:

Image: The Super 6 Christmas Rollover is coming to town. Play for free for a chance to win huge jackpots!

This Saturday the rollover starts with a standard £250,000 round.

If the jackpot isn't won, the next weekend will see a huge £500,000 come into play.

No winner again? No problem! A massive £750,000 will be on the line on December 16.

And finally, if this round isn't won, there will be £1,000,000 round on Saturday December 23.

Throughout December we will have Merry Midweek rounds for the Champions League and Premier League fixtures, meaning you will also have a free shot at £250,000 through the week (Premier League December 6 and Champions League December 12) and even more chances to win huge jackpots with Super 6 this December.

The same principles you have come to know and love about Super 6 remain the same. For each Premier League rollover weekend, round entries will close on Saturday's at 3pm, starting this weekend when the Super 6 Christmas Rollover begins with a £250,000 round.

Every round is completely free to play - simply predict 6 scores for a chance to win. It's as simple as that, and if you predict 6 correct scores the jackpot is yours!

The first Christmas rollover round is now LIVE and you can enter for free for a chance to make yourself £250,000 richer!

This weekend you have Newcastle vs Manchester United to predict, with a hefty 73 per cent of Super 6 players expecting Eddie Howe's team to come away with all three points. There is also the huge fixture between Manchester City and Tottenham, with perhaps a surprising 93 per cent of entrants backing a convincing win for City.