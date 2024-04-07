Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's draw with Manchester United: It's a point gained not two dropped

Jurgen Klopp remained upbeat despite Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Manchester United, seeing it as a point gained rather than two dropped in the title race.

Klopp's side missed the chance to reclaim top spot in the Premier League after another extraordinary contest between the two sides, only three weeks after the seven-goal FA Cup thriller from which United emerged victorious.

United were able to dent their old rivals' title hopes with Liverpool now second in the table, behind Arsenal on goal difference.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool

Klopp said: "We should have won the game - that's clear. We caused a few problems for ourselves. We controlled the game, scored first and should've had other goals. They had no shots in the first half. But we made a mistake and they used that immediately - it was well executed from Bruno. Then the stadium is coming and they score another screamer. A wonderful goal.

"But we found a way back in the game. We had big chances before they scored and after they scored. It's a point at Manchester United. I know how people will see it - two points lost but we have a point more than we had before the game in an away game at Manchester United. These games are more special for us than other teams. They put an extra shift it."

Liverpool created enough big moments to win the game easily, posting an expected goals tally of 3.59 compared to United's haul of 0.71. They had 27 shots, won 11 corners but couldn't put United away.

Klopp was left frustrated with his team's finishing, saying: "We were in a bit of a rush - I'd have loved us to take an extra touch. You always have to take different things from the game. I know the outside world will get nervous but we have to be calm - it's going to be full of life, excitement and desire. The goals we have scored have got us where we are. We need to build on that. We're deal with that in the right way.

"I'm not over the moon but it's OK. You take what you get. If we were more clinical then we could've won here."

"The team that wins the league deserves it - that means it's really difficult. We are in that race. And I'm fine with it."

Neville: Wasteful Liverpool could regret it

Liverpool now lie second behind leaders Arsenal on goal difference, with Manchester City a point further back in third place and the title win is now out of their hands.

Neville said: "From Liverpool's perspective, it was exactly the same as the FA Cup game.

"They were wasteful, profligate and they could regret it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville's reactions in the commentary box at Old Trafford during Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool

Carragher: City more clinical than Liverpool

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher believes Man City, who are now favourites for the title again with Sky Bet at 6/4, are more reliable than Liverpool when it comes to taking big chances.

He said: "When you look at the league table, Liverpool are still in a really good position.

"I'm sick of hearing about scores with Liverpool. I hear it all the time in groups that Liverpool are going to win 3-1 or 4-1.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Don't ever underestimate how tough it is to go to Man Utd.

"Man Utd were awful for probably 70 to 80 per cent of that game but it is still 2-2.

"At times when Manchester United were top dogs, I remember them coming to Anfield, they were going for the treble one year and the game finished 2-2. We were a poor Liverpool side but we still scored a last-minute equaliser.

"They obviously went on to do what they do but that is always what these two football clubs can do, no matter how much one is in the ascendancy.

"We saw the difference in quality on the pitch at Old Trafford. The stats will back that up as well, but you never get to a point in this game where you feel you've got it.

"When you talk about the difference between Liverpool and Man City, it's how clinical City are and a lot of those counter attacks, they play that better pass.

"The teams are different, I get that. Liverpool are more end-to-end, pressing and a bit mad. It's a bit more composed for Man City."

Liverpool play the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday, hosting Atalanta; kick-off 8pm.