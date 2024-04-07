Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool: Bruno Fernandes scores 50-yard stunner as visitors' title hopes dented

Manchester United and Liverpool played out a sensational 2-2 draw at Old Trafford as Jurgen Klopp's side missed the chance to reclaim top spot in the Premier League.

Luis Diaz put Liverpool ahead in a one-sided first half during which they had 16 shots to United's zero but Bruno Fernandes levelled in brilliant style when he pounced on Jarell Quansah's poor pass to beat the stranded Caoimhin Kelleher from 50 yards out.

United took an unlikely lead when Kobbie Mainoo curled a beautiful finish into the top corner, punishing Liverpool's earlier wastefulness, but the game took another twist when Mohamed Salah netted from the spot after Aaron Wan-Bissaka had fouled Harvey Elliott.

It was another extraordinary contest between the two sides, only three weeks after the seven-goal FA Cup thriller from which United emerged victorious, and it remained open until the last.

In the end, the draw ensures Manchester United avoid back-to-back defeats following their 4-3 loss to Chelsea in midweek, allowing them to dent their old rivals' title hopes in the process, with leaders Arsenal now in pole position in the race for the crown.

Player ratings Man Utd: Onana (7), Dalot (7), Kambwala (7), Maguire (7), Wan-Bissaka (6), Mainoo (8), Casemiro (5), Rashford (5), Fernandes (7), Garnacho (6), Hojlund (5).



Subs used: Antony (6), Amrabat (6), Mount (6).



Liverpool: Kelleher (6), Robertson (6), Van Dijk (7), Quansah (5), Bradley (6), Mac Allister (7), Endo (6), Szoboszlai (7), Diaz (7), Nunez (6), Salah (6).



Subs used: Gomez (6), Jones (6), Gakpo (6), Elliott (7).



Player of the match: Kobbie Mainoo

How Man Utd frustrated Liverpool

There was early encouragement for the hosts when Alejandro Garnacho got in behind and converted a one-on-one chance after barely a minute, but the goal was ruled out for offside and from then on the first half was a story of Liverpool dominance.

Their first chance came when Salah played in Dominik Szoboszlai, whose shot drew a superb, one-handed save from the perennially overworked Andre Onana.

Team news headlines Marcus Rashford came back into the Man Utd team in place of Antony, while youngster Willy Kambwala came into their injury-hit defence. Scott McTominay missed out due to injury.

Jarell Quansah, Andy Robertson and Wataru Endo started for Liverpool, with Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch dropping to the bench.

The visitors continued to tear into the hosts, who again looked in a constant state of defensive disarray, with Wan-Bissaka making a last-ditch block from Salah and Szoboszlai spurning another couple of opportunities in the space of a few minutes.

The breakthrough was overdue when it arrived, as more abject defending allowed Darwin Nunez to flick Robertson's corner into the path of the unmarked Diaz for a simple finish.

Image: Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring the opener

Liverpool should have been out of sight by half-time, with Salah, Nunez and Conor Bradley among those wasting opportunities to extend their lead as they finished the first period having peppered the goal of the listless hosts.

But, as in the FA Cup meeting between the two sides three weeks ago, their wasteful finishing was punished as Erik ten Hag's side again showed their powers of recovery.

One shot was all they needed to draw level soon after half-time and it came in spectacular fashion as a slack pass from Quansah, selected ahead of Ibrahima Konate, was seized upon by Fernandes, whose stunning first-time effort, from just inside the centre circle, flew over Kelleher and into the corner of the net.

Image: Bruno Fernandes scored a stunning leveller for Man Utd

The breathtaking goal shifted the momentum of the contest, with Garnacho seeing a deflected effort fly over moments later and Marcus Rashford forcing a save from Kelleher from an angle. Liverpool, in control earlier on, suddenly looked panicked.

Fernandes missed an opportunity to score a second when he failed to connect properly with Diogo Dalot's ball over the top after Nunez had spurned a glorious opportunity from a Liverpool break at the other end, but United did not have to wait long to go in front.

Mainoo helped to create the goal as well as score it, driving through midfield and feeding Garnacho, then seeing the ball returned to him by Wan-Bissaka before turning and sending a brilliant, curling finish into the far corner, out of reach of a full-stretch Kelleher.

Manchester United spent most of what remained of the game camped in their own half as Liverpool sought to reclaim the advantage but they continued to spurn opportunities.

Image: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scored from the penalty spot

Salah made no such mistake from the spot after Wan-Bissaka's foul on substitute Elliott, but Liverpool could not capitalise on other openings despite racking up a total of 28 shots - the most United have ever faced in a Premier League game at Old Trafford.

There were late chances for the hosts too in a frantic finale, with substitute Antony shooting too close to Kelleher, but the draw felt a far better result for them than for Liverpool.

Klopp's side could have re-opened a two-point gap at the top with a win. Instead, they find themselves behind Arsenal on goal difference.

Ten Hag: We were bullied in first half but I am proud

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag told Sky Sports:

"There are very mixed emotions. On one side, very disappointed. We gave away a certain win by making a not-very-clever mistake, like on Thursday, like last Saturday. So, we lose seven points in one week, when we should have nine points, which makes a huge difference.

"On the other side, I am so proud of this team. We are so young. To give this performance, to give this level, shows the future for Man Utd is very bright."

On what pleased him in particular: "The resilience and the quality. The way we played in and out of possession, how we organised it, the way we played together. Then the resilience was also necessary.

"In the first half, we did not win the decisive duels. We were hammered, we were bullied. Our young players were sometimes even overwhelmed.

"But in the second half, they stepped up. And then you saw the improvement, the belief. They were convinced to get a win."

Asked what he told his players at half-time: "I said, 'Come on guys, we are too good for it.' You have to act as a top footballer and to go with conviction in the duel, and the strong belief that you will win and that makes a difference."

Klopp: It's clear, we should have won

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports:

"We should have won the game - that's clear.

"We caused a few problems for ourselves. We controlled the game, scored first and should have had other goals.

"They had no shots in the first half. But we made a mistake and they used that immediately - it was well executed from Bruno. Then the stadium is coming and they score another screamer. A wonderful goal.

"But we found a way back in the game. We had big chances before they scored and after they scored.

"It's a point at Manchester United. I know how people will see it - two points lost but we have a point more than we had before the game in an away game at Manchester United. These games are more special for us than other teams. They put an extra shift it."

On Liverpool's finishing: "We were in a bit of a rush - I would have loved us to take an extra touch.

"You always have to take different things from the game. I know the outside world will get nervous but we have to be calm - it's going to be full of life, excitement and desire.

"The goals we have scored have got us where we are. We need to build on that. We'll deal with that in the right way.

"I'm not over the moon but it's okay. You take what you get. If we were more clinical then we could have won here."

Mainoo: We're disappointed to only draw

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo told Sky Sports:

"Disappointed to be honest. I think we performed really well in the second half. The lads made minor mistakes and if we iron them out then we win the game.

"It's an unbelievable feeling to score my first Old Trafford goal and to do it in this fixture was even more special. We didn't get the three points, though, and that's the main thing.

"Mistakes happen in games and they can be detrimental. It's tough and it takes it out of you. Again, details that we've missed. I have my own jobs in the team but the flick-on [for Diaz's opening goal] got to him in space.

"There are a lot of important games coming up for us. We have to try our hardest [to reach the Champions League places] and come together as a group."

The story of the match

Man Utd set unwanted record - Opta stats

Manchester United faced 28 shots against Liverpool, their most on record in a Premier League game at Old Trafford. Indeed, home and away, they faced 62 shots in their two league meetings with Liverpool this season (34 Anfield, 28 Old Trafford), the joint-most by any side against another in any season on record in the competition.

This was the ninth time in 15 Premier League home games this season that Manchester United have fallen 1-0 behind. Only in 2013/14 have they conceded first in more matches at Old Trafford in a single campaign.

Bruno Fernandes scored his 50th Premier League goal from Manchester United's very first shot of this match.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has scored six Premier League goals at Old Trafford, the most of any visiting player in the competition's history, overtaking Steven Gerrard's five.

No player has provided more assists for Premier League clubs in all competitions this season than Darwin Nunez (13). His assist for Luis Diaz's opener was his 50th goal involvement in his Liverpool career in all competitions (33 goals, 17 assists).

