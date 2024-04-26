Liverpool should have considered proven winner like Thomas Tuchel over Arne Slot, says Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher says Liverpool should have considered a "proven winner" such as Thomas Tuchel to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are in talks with Feyenoord to appoint Arne Slot, with the 45-year-old revealing on Thursday he is "confident" of moving to Anfield as Klopp prepares to exit at the end of the season.

Slot has impressed in the Netherlands, winning the Eredivisie last season and the KNVB Cup earlier this month with Feyenoord, but Carragher is surprised Liverpool did not place more focus on Tuchel, who is leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Writing in The Telegraph, Sky Sports' Carragher said: "I would have given more thorough consideration to a coach like Thomas Tuchel, who took on and beat Pep Guardiola in the ultimate test - a Champions League final.

"Tuchel followed Klopp at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund and did well. It has not worked out at Bayern Munich this season, but you only have to look at Carlo Ancelotti and Unai Emery to recognise how top coaches recover from setbacks"

The former Liverpool defender believes Tuchel's reputation may have put Liverpool off, saying: "If another English club takes Tuchel, that would convince me they will significantly improve, but my sense is Liverpool don't want a coach with a reputation for being fractious.

"I would prefer a proven winner who could be difficult to manage to a coach who might be easy to manage but still have everything to prove.

"My overriding concern is this: does Slot move to England ready to take on Guardiola for the Premier League and Champions League?"

'Slot doesn't excite Liverpool fans'

Carragher acknowledged that Slot, who has also coached AZ Alkmaar and SC Cambuur, has "credentials", having also led Feyenoord to the Conference League final in 2022.

But Carragher admitted the Dutchman's arrival will not excite Liverpool fans, saying: "If Klopp was in charge next season, Liverpool would move forward and challenge again at home and in Europe. With Slot, that absolute belief will give way to hope.

"That's not intended in any way as a criticism. Once Klopp announced he was going and Xabi Alonso ruled himself out, Liverpool's options were limited.

"No matter how brilliant Slot is - and no one wins a league title or leads a side to a European final without serious credentials - the next coach was always going to be highly regarded but not one to necessarily get pulses racing.

"Since the Slot news broke, I have heard and read many perspectives suggesting that the choice makes sense tactically and how the data regarding Feynoord's style makes him a natural fit.

"Slot is an appointment made with the head rather than the heart. Klopp's appeal was to the head and heart.

"When Klopp joined in 2015, Liverpool supporters were grateful he chose the club when he could have waited for any in the world. When Slot arrives, he will be grateful Liverpool chose him and needs to justify the selection. The appointment is intriguing rather than exciting.

"For the last nine years, Liverpool have possessed one of the top two managers in the world. They are now gambling on the next big thing rather than appointing a proven, real deal."

Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy:

Arne Slot has a strong track record of player development and outperforming his budget and resources in comparison to rivals at both AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord.

This is important when scanning the football landscape and how it is going to change.

We have seen the teeth of the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability rules, and with some clubs pushing for "anchoring" and a hard salary cap to be introduced, the importance of work on the training pitches, being able to bring through young talent, and operate well within means is going to be more pronounced.

Under Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool have been run in a healthy, sustainable way and it is sensible to recruit a manager who can continue to maximise resources.

Most of the candidates under consideration by Liverpool ticked that box, but Slot's playing approach and philosophy, which marries so well with what Klopp has implemented at the club, set him apart.

It means there is no massive tactical upheaval or adaptation. Liverpool have one vision and playing style running through all age groups, which dictates the stylistic profile they recruit for, so it is sensible to continue with that.

The leap from the Eredivisie to a team that wants to win the Premier League and be a dominant force in Europe is a huge one, but every potential successor to Klopp carries risk.

Slot took over from Dick Advocaat at Feyenoord for the start of the 2021/22 season with the club having finished fifth the previous campaign.

Just two years later, they were champions of the Eredivisie. He built a pressing team playing intense, attack-minded football while also being able to win.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan said: "It was only a matter of time before another big English club would come knocking on the door.

"He's not only been a successful manager, he's also been hugely impressive with his playing style of very attack-minded, Pep Guardiola-style football.

"He's been a successful coach and made Feyenoord champions playing crazy, sexy football. It is sexy what this man brings on a football pitch.

"There's nothing more to win for him here. The next step for him is to enter a club in a big league and no league is bigger for the Dutch than the Premier League.

