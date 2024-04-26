Arne Slot to Liverpool: How financial rules and similarities to Jurgen Klopp led to pursuit of Feyenoord head coach

Sky Sports News' Melissa Reddy explains how Premier League financial rules and similarities to Jurgen Klopp have led Liverpool to Feyenoord boss Arne Slot; listen to the latest Essential Questions podcast 'Is Slot the right man for Liverpool?' on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
Thursday 25 April 2024 23:09, UK
With Liverpool in talks over appointing Arne Slot as their new boss, Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy explains how Premier League financial rules and similarities to Jurgen Klopp led the Reds to making the Feyenoord head coach their leading candidate...
Arne Slot has a strong track record of player development and outperforming his budget and resources in comparison to rivals at both AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord.
This is important when scanning the football landscape and how it is going to change.
We have seen the teeth of the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability rules, and with some clubs pushing for "anchoring" and a hard salary cap to be introduced, the importance of work on the training pitches, being able to bring through young talent, and operate well within means is going to be more pronounced.
Under Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool have been run in a healthy, sustainable way and it is sensible to recruit a manager who can continue to maximise resources.
Most of the candidates under consideration by Liverpool ticked that box, but Slot's playing approach and philosophy, which marries so well with what Klopp has implemented at the club, set him apart.
It means there is no massive tactical upheaval or adaptation. Liverpool have one vision and playing style running through all age groups, which dictates the stylistic profile they recruit for, so it is sensible to continue with that.
The leap from the Eredivisie to a team that wants to win the Premier League and be a dominant force in Europe in a huge one, but every potential successor to Klopp carries risk.
Ron Walker is joined by Sky Sports News' senior reporter, Melissa Reddy and Sky Sports football journalist Adam Bate to discuss Slot's potential move to Liverpool as Klopp's successor.
Slot has emerged as the preferred candidate to replace the departing Klopp as the next Liverpool manager but who is the man that the club believe can lead them into this new era and what can they expect from this 45-year-old Dutch coach?
In conversation with those who coached Slot and those who have been coached by him, as well as colleagues on his staff, we examine the making of Liverpool's next manager, exploring his tactical ideas, his man-management and his handling of the media.
Read Adam Bate's in-depth feature on Slot here.
