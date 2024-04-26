Arne Slot to Liverpool: How financial rules and similarities to Jurgen Klopp led to pursuit of Feyenoord head coach

With Liverpool in talks over appointing Arne Slot as their new boss, Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy explains how Premier League financial rules and similarities to Jurgen Klopp led the Reds to making the Feyenoord head coach their leading candidate...

Arne Slot has a strong track record of player development and outperforming his budget and resources in comparison to rivals at both AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord.

This is important when scanning the football landscape and how it is going to change.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Feyenoord boss Arne Slot had an awkward exchange with Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill as he was asked about taking the Liverpool job

We have seen the teeth of the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability rules, and with some clubs pushing for "anchoring" and a hard salary cap to be introduced, the importance of work on the training pitches, being able to bring through young talent, and operate well within means is going to be more pronounced.

Under Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool have been run in a healthy, sustainable way and it is sensible to recruit a manager who can continue to maximise resources.

Most of the candidates under consideration by Liverpool ticked that box, but Slot's playing approach and philosophy, which marries so well with what Klopp has implemented at the club, set him apart.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher feels that Arne Slot may find the step up from Feyenoord to Liverpool difficult

It means there is no massive tactical upheaval or adaptation. Liverpool have one vision and playing style running through all age groups, which dictates the stylistic profile they recruit for, so it is sensible to continue with that.

The leap from the Eredivisie to a team that wants to win the Premier League and be a dominant force in Europe in a huge one, but every potential successor to Klopp carries risk.

In numbers: Slot's similarities to Klopp

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Feyenoord boss Arne Slot gives an inspirational team talk following a huge win against Ajax last season - his side then went on to win the Eredivisie

Feyenoord have won possession in the final third more than any team in Europe's top five leagues, with Liverpool in second.

The average distance (metres) from their own goal when winning possession in open play: Feyenoord 45.2m, Liverpool 44.6m.

High turnovers: Liverpool 353, Feyenoord 344.

Average possession in the league: Feyenoord 62 per cent, Liverpool 61 per cent.

Ron Walker is joined by Sky Sports News' senior reporter, Melissa Reddy and Sky Sports football journalist Adam Bate to discuss Slot's potential move to Liverpool as Klopp's successor.

Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Image: Feyenoord's Arne Slot is expected to be the man to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager

Slot has emerged as the preferred candidate to replace the departing Klopp as the next Liverpool manager but who is the man that the club believe can lead them into this new era and what can they expect from this 45-year-old Dutch coach?

In conversation with those who coached Slot and those who have been coached by him, as well as colleagues on his staff, we examine the making of Liverpool's next manager, exploring his tactical ideas, his man-management and his handling of the media.

Read Adam Bate's in-depth feature on Slot here.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.