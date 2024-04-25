Arne Slot to Liverpool: Feyenoord boss reveals he wants to be new Reds boss and is 'confident' it will happen

Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot has revealed he wants to become the new Liverpool boss and is "confident" an agreement will be reached for him to succeed Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool remain in talks over appointing the Dutchman after Feyenoord turned down their opening offer for the 45-year-old.

Slot told ESPN before Thursday's Eredivisie match at Go Ahead Eagles: "The clubs are negotiating. I am awaiting the outcome.

"It's no secret I want to go to Liverpool. Now I am waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement. I am confident that will happen."

Slot's comments come after Liverpool made an approach worth £7.75m for the ex-AZ Alkmaar boss but it is expected to cost Liverpool closer to £9m if Slot is to become Klopp's successor.

Sky Sports News reported on Tuesday that Slot is at the forefront of Liverpool's search.

The Feyenoord boss ticks all their key criteria for the position and sources in Holland indicate the process could move quickly.

