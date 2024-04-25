 Skip to content
Arne Slot to Liverpool: Feyenoord boss reveals he wants to be new Reds boss and is 'confident' it will happen

Liverpool remain in talks over appointing Arne Slot after Feyenoord turned down their opening offer for the head coach; Slot has now publicly revealed he wants to become the new Liverpool boss and is "confident" the clubs will find an agreement for him to move to Anfield

Thursday 25 April 2024 20:16, UK

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot had an awkward exchange with Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill as he was asked about taking the Liverpool job

Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot has revealed he wants to become the new Liverpool boss and is "confident" an agreement will be reached for him to succeed Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool remain in talks over appointing the Dutchman after Feyenoord turned down their opening offer for the 45-year-old.

Slot told ESPN before Thursday's Eredivisie match at Go Ahead Eagles: "The clubs are negotiating. I am awaiting the outcome.

Sky Sports News' Melissa Reddy has the latest news on Liverpool's pursuit of Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp's successor

"It's no secret I want to go to Liverpool. Now I am waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement. I am confident that will happen."

Slot's comments come after Liverpool made an approach worth £7.75m for the ex-AZ Alkmaar boss but it is expected to cost Liverpool closer to £9m if Slot is to become Klopp's successor.

Sky Sports News reported on Tuesday that Slot is at the forefront of Liverpool's search.

The Feyenoord boss ticks all their key criteria for the position and sources in Holland indicate the process could move quickly.

More to follow...

