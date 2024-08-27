Transfer Deadline Day: What every Premier League club needs ahead of the window closing on Friday

With the transfer window closing at 11pm on Friday for Premier League clubs, Sky Sports guides you through the late business all 20 sides are looking to conclude...

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has suggested Arsenal may look to sign a forward before the deadline by admitting they are "a little bit short" in that area following an injury to Gabriel Jesus. "If we can do something then we will do it," he said.

Sky Sports News reported at the beginning of the window that a forward, midfielder, left-sided defender and goalkeeper were the main areas Arsenal were looking at this summer, so if they do bring in a forward that will be all of those areas ticked off.

That is because Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino completed his move to the Gunners for £32.5m on Tuesday.

There is also potential movement in goal, with Southampton, Wolves and Bournemouth all looking at Aaron Ramsdale - with Espanyol's Joan Garcia possibly replacing the England international.

Aston Villa

Image: Amadou Onana scored on his Aston Villa debut after his £50m arrival from Everton

Aston Villa did the majority of their business before the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) deadline in June, but they have been open to parting with Diego Carlos and potentially bringing in another defender.

Joe Gomez, Trevoh Chalobah and Lutsharel Geertruida have all been looked at by Villa this summer so a potential change in this position cannot be ruled out.

The only other area they have wanted to strengthen that remains unfilled is No 10. Joao Felix was a target but has rejoined Chelsea, while Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso has also been of interest.

Bournemouth

Image: Bournemouth made Porto's Evanilson their record signing this summer

Goalkeeper appears to be the main position Bournemouth are trying to strengthen before Friday and they have been speaking to Chelsea about a loan deal for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale is also an option, but Southampton and Wolves are interested in the Gunners' No 2.

Other positions appear to be dependent on whether there will be any late departures, but so far Bournemouth have been able to keep the impressive left-back Milos Kerkez and midfielder Philip Billing.

Brentford

Image: Gustavo Nunes of Gremio is set to join Brentford

Brentford are hoping to announce the signing of Gremio winger Gustavo Nunes for £10m after he completed a medical last weekend.

Once that is done, the Bees may also also look to add a full-back and midfielder before the deadline.

Then there is Ivan Toney, whose future remains unclear as talks continue over a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli, whose first offer fell far short of Brentford's valuation.

Chelsea have also made a move for the striker in the final days of the window - but Brentford will stick to their valuation despite the clock ticking down.

Brighton

Image: Brighton signed Celtic's Matt O'Riley - the most expensive sale from the Scottish league

Matt O'Riley has been announced as a Brighton player, signing a five-year deal on Monday in a Scottish transfer record sale.

Full-back Ferdi Kadioglu is also finalising a move to the club from Fenerbahce and is set to become Brighton's seventh signing of the summer.

The only position they have been looking at that is yet to be filled is centre-back, with previous target Mats Hummels set to move to Spain after leaving Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea

Chelsea are once again set to be one of the busiest clubs in the final week, with as many as two further signings being made and potentially seven leaving the club.

A new striker is the priority and they made a move on Tuesday for Ivan Toney, while they also retain an interest in Victor Osimhen.

There is also the outside chance of another winger arriving, with tentative interest in Jadon Sancho.

Several players could leave before the deadline, including Kepa Arrizabalaga, Djordje Petrovic, Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka, Armando Broja, Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell.

Romelu Lukaku is also edging closer to a permanent move to Napoli.

Crystal Palace

Image: Chadi Riad joined Crystal Palace from Real Betis this summer

The main subject of contention at Palace this week is keeping Marc Guehi from the clutches of Newcastle, who have made four offers for the Eagles captain.

After selling Guehi's centre-back partner Joachim Andersen to Fulham last week, Palace have been working on a deal for long-term target Maxence Lacroix of Wolfsburg.

Palace look set to sign Eddie Nketiah after agreeing a £30m deal with Arsenal for the striker from Arsenal, who has been given permission to undergo a medical.

Palace also remain in the market for a left-back and have looked at Archie Brown from Gent among others.

Everton

Image: Iliman Ndiaye returned to England with Everton from Marseille this summer

Everton are still trying to strengthen their squad if they can, with Sky Sports News already reporting their interest in Kieran Trippier, who wants to leave Newcastle.

It has been a difficult summer for Everton financially, with a major sale required for them to be able to reinvest.

So far they have kept hold of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jarrad Branthwaite and, as it stands, it looks like they will do so beyond the deadline - barring any last-minute surprises.

Fulham

Image: Emile Smith Rowe scored his first Fulham goal against Leicester last weekend

Fulham still want at least one forward or wide player and they have agreed a deal with Lyon for Rayan Cherki, but the 21-year-old has been considering his options.

Marco Silva is keen to replace Willian and, if a winger comes in, that should be Fulham done for the window.

Ipswich

Image: Armando Broja could still move to Ipswich from Chelsea

Ipswich had been working on a deal to sign Armando Broja but it has stalled due to several issues, including a potential injury.

Whether they decide to follow through remains to be seen but it suggests the club want to sign another attacking option before the deadline.

Ipswich have strengthened in almost every other position this summer as they look to stay in the Premier League and - on the face of it - have had a good window.

Liverpool

Liverpool are closing in on finishing the window without making a first-team signing for the here and now.

However, they are expected to complete a deal for goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili but he will return to Valencia on loan with a view to being Alisson's long-term successor.

Liverpool have made enquiries for Federico Chiesa but the Juventus winger is waiting to see if Barcelona follow through with their interest before focusing on other opportunities.

Liverpool remain keen on signing a midfielder after Martin Zubimendi turned them down in favour of staying at Real Sociedad, but will not rush into bringing someone in.

It was always going to be an opportunistic window for the club, seizing on any chances to sign only the best talent if it became available.

Leicester

Leicester are hoping to strengthen as much as they can under tight spending restrictions, with the forward areas still their priority despite bringing in Jordan Ayew from Crystal Palace.

The Foxes have been linked with a number of wingers, including Ajax's Steven Bergwijn, Luton's Chiedozie Ogbene, Liverpool's Ben Doak and Wilfried Zaha, who wants a return to the Premier League from Galatasaray.

If there are finances remaining after strengthening in attack, left-back is also a position under consideration, as well as potentially another centre-back.

Manchester City

The champions appear unlikely to go into the market before Friday after the surprise return of Ilkay Gundogan last week.

City had been considering signing another forward after selling Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid, with Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze among the names looked at.

But City have a strong squad and have won both their Premier League games so far this season - but never say never.

Manchester United

Manuel Ugarte's protracted transfer to Manchester United looks set for a positive conclusion, with the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder scheduled to undergo a medical in the UK on Tuesday, while Scott McTominay is set to join Napoli.

Jadon Sancho is attracting interest from Juventus and Chelsea, although United are yet to receive the permanent offers they desire.

Hannibal Mejbri, out of contract at the end of the season, could join Burnley before the end of the window.

United have also looked for left-back cover so do not rule out an arrival in that area before Friday.

Newcastle

Image: Newcastle have made four bids for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi

Newcastle are expected to keep trying for an agreement with Crystal Palace for Marc Guehi this week.

The Magpies are understood to remain £5m short of Palace's valuation with five days left of the window, after an offer of £60m plus £5m in add-ons was made last week.

Newcastle may decide to sit tight on strengthening in defence if they cannot agree a deal for Guehi, with Fabian Schar to return from suspension after the next two matches, while they hope Sven Botman will return from injury before the end of the year.

Their other priority is a right-winger and they could decide to focus their money on a signing in this position instead.

Nottingham Forest

Image: Nottingham Forest are among the clubs interested in Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah

Signing a striker is what Nottingham Forest are focusing on before the window closes. They are currently pursuing Santiago Gimenez from PSV after struggling to find an agreement with Arsenal for Eddie Nketiah.

Talks are ongoing with PSV for Gimenez but they are not yet close to an agreement.

Southampton

Image: Southampton have joined the race for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

Southampton's focus is currently in goal, although a deal for Feyenoord's Justin Bijlow fell through on Tuesday due to issues with the medical.

Saints also hold an interest in Aaron Ramsdale but have been unable to reach an agreement with Arsenal. Russell Martin's side will only side one 'keeper this month.

Southampton also want to add another No 8 and a winger after missing out on Matt O'Riley and Fabio Carvalho, although Martin said the latter is not a priority.

Tottenham

Image: Tottenham signed Leeds' Archie Gray this summer

Tottenham need to move players out if they want to sign anyone else, with Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso still available for a transfer.

Reguilon has had interest from Barcelona and Manchester United, while Aston Villa and Real Betis have been looking at Lo Celso.

Spurs have showed interest in Villa's Jacob Ramsey as part of any Lo Celso deal but the clubs have not been able to find an agreement.

The only other position Spurs have considered but not yet strengthened is a left-sided defender. A right-back had been possible but Djed Spence has played his way into contention.

West Ham

Image: Tim Steidten, West Ham's technical director, signed Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund

Julen Lopetegui has been backed heavily in his first transfer window as West Ham boss, with sporting director Tim Steidten bringing in six first-team signings this summer.

However, West Ham are hopeful of adding another midfielder and talks are ongoing with PSG over Carlos Soler, who was left out of their squad for last Friday's 6-0 thrashing of Montpellier.

West Ham could also be busy with departures, with Kurt Zouma, Maxwel Cornet and Nayef Aguerd ones to keep an eye on this week.

Wolves

Image: Jorgen Strand Larsen scored his first Wolves goal last weekend

Gary O'Neil is hoping to use some of the money raised from selling Max Kilman and Pedro Neto before the window closes.

Wolves' priority is to sign a centre-back after missing out on Dara O'Shea, who signed for Ipswich, and a winger.

The 18-year-old France youth international Bastien Meupiyou was due to arrive in England to complete a move to Wolves on Monday but they still want a more experienced centre-back.

Burnley's Luca Koleosho is of interest to fill the winger position, while there is still the possibility of a loan for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.