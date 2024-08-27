Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling: Chelsea and Man Utd in talks over separate transfers

Chelsea and Manchester United are in talks over two separate deals for Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling.

The possibility of Sancho signing for Chelsea and Sterling joining United is now being seriously considered.



Chelsea's proposal to United was always going to involve a player moving the other way and it is thought Ben Chilwell and Sterling were the players being offered.

While United have had issues with injuries at left-back, the signing of Noussair Mazraoui has eased the pressure as both he and Diogo Dalot can play in both full-back positions - hence why Chilwell has been ruled out for now.

Chilwell - who was Chelsea's vice-captain last season - is among a large group of players that are training away from the first team and are not in Enzo Maresca's plans.

If Sancho was to go, United are not under any pressure to replace him as they are well stocked in the forward areas. Any deal for Sterling would have to make financial sense for United given the wages involved.

All deals are being discussed - a loan, a loan with an obligation and a permanent deal.

Meanwhile, Juventus remain in dialogue with United over Sancho. The Serie A club want to do a straight loan and are now waiting on a decision from United and Sancho, with all options remaining open.

The 24-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at former club Borussia Dortmund after a public disagreement with Erik ten Hag and helped the German side to the Champions League final.

United are determined to do any deal on their terms. The Premier League side know Sterling is out of the first-team picture at Chelsea, while Sancho - despite not being involved in matchday squads - has been re-integrated at United.

Maresca has publicly stated Sterling is not in his plans, with the winger excluded from first-team training and stripped of his squad number.

The 29-year-old - who previously played for Liverpool and Manchester City - is keen to stay in the Premier League if he leaves Chelsea before Friday's 11pm deadline.

Crystal Palace are among a number of clubs to have explored a deal for Sterling, who is thought to be earning upwards of £300,000 per week and has three years remaining on his Chelsea deal.