Marcus Rashford: Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag says striker is back to best after sorting out 'lifestyle' and 'attitude'

Erik ten Hag says Marcus Rashford has returned to his best form after sorting out his "lifestyle" and "attitude".

The 26-year-old signed a bumper new deal at Old Trafford in the summer of 2023, but endured a difficult 2023/24 campaign with issues off the pitch seeming to impact his performance on it.

Rashford has, however, kick-started his season with a fruitful week that included a goal at Southampton last Saturday followed by two goals and an assist in the 7-0 thumping of Barnsley in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Image: Rashford has scored three goals and provided one assist in his last two games

He already needs only six more goals to better last season's tally of eight in all competitions.

"I think he always knew. Every player knows, when your lifestyle is not right you can't perform in the league we have to perform in," said Ten Hag, speaking in his press conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Crystal Palace, which is live on Sky Sports Football.

"You don't get the right levels if you don't have a good and disciplined life away from Carrington.

"He needed some help, by backing him, for instance. But he has to do it himself, at the end of the day.

"He has to set his life right, his training attitude right, he has to set his match attitude right. When he sets his professionalism he will perform because he's a class player."

During the September international break, Rashford posted clips of himself in private coaching sessions, illustrating the work he was putting in in order to try and return to the levels he has reached in the past.

Ten Hag has been impressed with the striker's efforts - but wants to see them continue.

"Every player in the Premier League, in this club, knows you need resilience," he added.

"Not any football career has only ups, it also has downs. You have to deal with that. Rashford is experienced, he knows this.

"He knows when there are setbacks, how to fight back and set his career and performance. He took control of that, he's on the way back. He started the season very well, now he has to continue and progress.

"It's very good when your strikers start to score early in the season, they need that belief. Now we have a couple of players who have been scoring and it's good for the team."

Rashford has not played for England since the 1-0 defeat to Brazil on March 23 and was not included in Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2024.

When asked if he was on course to be called up by Lee Carsley for the Nations League matches against Greece and Finland next month, Ten Hag said: "He will always be an option for every manager. It's not up to me, it's up to the England manager."

'Ten Hag comments not a slight, but the truth'

Analysis by Sky Sports News' senior reporter Melissa Reddy:

Ten Hag has consistently been honest - especially around discipline and the culture he is trying to create at Manchester United - so it is not jolting for him to reference Rashford's off-field issues around his poor form last season.

As a refresher, the forward was caught transgressing three times under the manager - being late for a team meeting, pulling an all-nighter in Chinawhite after the October derby defeat to Manchester City, and then going on a night out in Belfast in January, which he tried to disguise by calling in ill for training.

It is unequivocal that Rashford wasn't doing the right things off the pitch to ensure he was performing on it. It is why he was omitted from Gareth Southgate's Euros squad and has to battle his way back into the England fold.

Ten Hag underscoring the importance of professionalism isn't a slight on Rashford but the truth. It seems the 26-year-old has reconfigured his lifestyle to ensure optimum rest, recovery and performance.

It must become a habit - not just to re-establish himself as Manchester United's key man, but to make himself indispensable to England again.

He should be the reference point for his club's attack, reducing the pressure on Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Amad, while also allowing Joshua Zirkzee to settle without additional stress.

He should be a no-brainer for his country.

As Ten Hag circled, it is all on Rashford - he is the one in control of who he surrounds himself with, how he lives his life, how he approaches training and matchdays, and whether he will reach world-class status.

'Familiar confidence levels returning for Rashford'

Analysis by Sky Sports' Zinny Boswell:

Rashford's future at United looked beyond help at points last season, with many suggesting moving on was the only option to revive his career.

But United boss Ten Hag has stuck by his forward and been repaid for his faith. Five games into this season and Rashford is nearly halfway to matching his entire tally of eight for the previous campaign.

Those three goals have come against weaker opposition in Southampton and Barnsley, but there is a confidence returning to Rashford akin to his first season with Ten Hag, in which he scored 30 times.

Asked about Rashford's form after the 7-0 Carabao Cup win over Barnsley, Ten Hag told Sky Sports: "In my first season also, he had this vibe, this good mood.

"When I see the teeth [smiling] from Marcus Rashford, I'm calm, I'm composed and I'm confident that he will score."

Tougher tests will come and ultimately decide if Rashford is truly back to his best form, starting with Saturday's trip to Selhurst Park, but the signs are positive after a whole year in the wilderness.