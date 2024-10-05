Arsenal 3-1 Southampton: Bukayo Saka inspires Arsenal win after Saints scare in Premier League clash

Bukayo Saka inspired Arsenal to victory over Southampton as they came from behind to win 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal were frustrated by the dogged visitors in the first half and fell behind soon after the break when substitute Cameron Archer found the bottom corner following a Saints counter.

Arsenal hit home win milestone The victory was Arsenal's 400th at home in the Premier League. They become only the second side to reach the milestone after Man Utd.

The goal sparked an immediate Arsenal response, though, as Saka stole possession and fed Kai Havertz, who guided a fine finish past Aaron Ramsdale to score for a seventh consecutive home game.

Image: Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after scoring the second Arsenal goal

Team news Jurrien Timber and Ben White were ruled out for Arsenal due to injury, with Thomas Partey filling in at right-back.

Russell Martin shook his Saints team up by handing a first Saints start to Ross Stewart and a first start of the season to Ryan Manning.

The turnaround was complete when Saka's diagonal cross was converted by substitute Gabriel Martinelli, with the goal surviving a VAR check for offside, before Saka pounced on another Saints error to convert Arsenal's third and wrap up the victory.

Player ratings: Saka stars Arsenal: Raya (6), Partey (7), Saliba (7), Gabriel (7), Calafiori (7), Jorginho (6), Rice (7), Havertz (8), Saka (9), Sterling (6), Jesus (6).



Subs: Merino (7), Martinelli (7), Trossard (6), Tomiyasu (6), Kiwior (n/a)



Southampton: Ramsdale (6), Sugawara (5), Harwood-Bellis (6), Bednarek (6), Manning (6), Walker-Peters (6), Downes (6), Aribo (6), Dibling (7), Fernandes (7), Stewart (6).



Subs: Archer (7), Armstrong (6), Onuachu (6), Taylor (n/a)



Player of the Match: Bukayo Saka

Arsenal, profligate early on having handed a first Premier League start to Raheem Sterling and a first start of the season to Gabriel Jesus, had to come through more nervy moments between their second and third goals, with Tyler Dibling clipping the upright and a David Raya punch from a corner bouncing back onto the bar.

But they ran out deserved winners in the end, having racked up 29 shots, the victory keeping them a point behind leaders Liverpool and ensuring Southampton's wait for a first win continues despite an improved showing on their 3-1 loss to Bournemouth.

Arteta salutes 'incredible' Arsenal reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta in his press conference:

"The first half I thought it was exceptional, the amount of dominance that we had, the areas that we played in, the amount of situations and chances that we created, open play, on set pieces, with our counter-press. It's unbelievable that we didn't score a goal.

"Then we started the second half and we were a bit sloppy, especially in the first five or 10 minutes with the ball.

"The game became a little bit more open. They scored the goal and then, again, we threw away everything that we did in the first half and started a completely new game in a really difficult context.

"The team reacted incredibly well. A lot of composure, big belief, very good clarity in what we had to do, and the crowd was exceptional, the subs were exceptional, and we managed to do it again."

On Bukayo Saka: "That's the maturity and that's the steps that players have to do. He has been long enough in the team now, he has the right to have that role.

"He believes in that, that he has the capacity to change games, to decide games, like many other players, and he wants to be at the top.

"Sometimes players have to create those moments, and he's certainly done that today again."

Analysis: Saka steps up again

Mikel Arteta fielded a front four with a combined total of 279 goals and 158 assists in the Premier League but it was the youngest member of the quartet who truly stepped up.

This was another outstanding display from Saka, who, at only 23, continues to be the player Arsenal look to in the difficult moments. His pair of assists took him to seven in the Premier League this season. At the time of writing, nobody else has more than four.

Image: Bukayo Saka scores the third goal for Arsenal against Southampton

Image: Saka is challenged by Southampton's Ryan Manning

Saka's goal removed any jeopardy from the final few minutes of the game and followed a similarly important strike in Tuesday's Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain.

A closer look at the numbers underlines the extraordinary extent of his influence against Saints.

Having had seven shots and created eight chances in the 4-2 win over Leicester, another game in which he helped Arsenal avert disaster, he recorded similar numbers here, attempting another seven shots and creating another seven chances.

This time, he had a goal and two assists to show for his efforts; Arsenal's match-winner once again.

Martin proud of Southampton efforts

Southampton boss Russell Martin:

"I feel really proud of the team in a lot of ways. The willingness to defend and fight and run that wasn't there in the first half on Monday was there in bundles today.

"I feel like they've grown since Monday, they've learnt a lot. They stuck with the game plan, I thought it worked really well.

"I knew we were going to be under a bit of pressure in the first half especially, and then asked them to be a bit braver in the second half, to show willingness to take the ball, and we did that.

"We had some big moments. We hit the bar, hit the post, we scored a good goal, but we're not in front for long enough and that's the only frustration."

Analysis: Dibling shows star potential

Dibling has been a bright spot for Saints in a difficult season and that continued at the Emirates Stadium. The 18-year-old continues to show star potential, even in challenging circumstances.

He looked unfazed on the big stage and produced some of Southampton's best attacking moments.

At one point in the second half, he could be seen burning past Arsenal left-back Riccardo Calafiori and crossing for Manuel Fernandes, whose scooped finish looped narrowly over.

Not long after that, he was cutting inside, into the No 10 position, and unleashing a powerful long-range effort that clipped the post via a slight deflection. His quality shone through - and not for the first time this season. A bright future awaits.

