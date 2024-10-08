Man City vs Premier League Q&A: What now after legal case over Associated Party Transaction rules?

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains the state of play after Man City are awarded a partial victory in their case against the Premier League over commercial regulations...

What are the Associated Party Transaction rules?

The Premier League's rules require any club, its players, manager or any 'senior official' to run dealings with 'associated parties' past them.

'Associated parties' are companies or people who have a significant interest in the relevant club, financially or otherwise.

The Premier League's board then reviews each transaction, to assess whether it believes they represent a fair market value.

The league says the rule helps to build "fairness" across the division, by ending a "reliance on enhanced commercial revenues linked to the club's ownership".

Why do they exist?

This all started in 2021 when the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund bought Newcastle.

In the football world, everyone was worried. They thought this takeover was a game changer, that new owners could do inflated sponsorship deals to get money into Newcastle and they could buy Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and it would ruin the balance of the Premier League.



What could clubs do to stop that happening? They produced these ATP rules to make sure any deal a club does with a company connected to its own owners is fair market value.

What impact will this have on Man City's 115 charges?

You could say this is a very significant victory for Man City because in central London right now the hearing is going on into the alleged breach of 115 of the Premier League's financial rules by Man City.

City have, by securing this victory, undermined the Premier League's financial rules.

They have got people thinking: 'these financial rules aren't worth the paper they're written on, they've been written up too quickly'.

They've challenged them and won, just like Leicester City, who won a legal challenge against the Premier League's financial rules a couple of weeks ago.

I wouldn't downplay how significant the decision is. I think this will have big, big implications for the Premier League and their financial rules.

So Man City see this as a big win?

Man City are saying they've won and this is a significant victory for them.

They are saying they've succeeded in proving the rules are unlawful, violated UK competition law and procedural fairness and the Premier League abused its dominant position and the rules were discriminatory in how they operate.

But the Premier League also see success for themselves in this judgement?

Overall the tribunal has endorsed the objectives of the Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules; the framework and decision-making process behind them.

The Premier League would say, 'the tribunal have found a few small changes we need to make - we'll very quickly make those changes'.

They would say the focus should be on the fact the rules are staying.

Whose side are the other clubs on?

It will be very intriguing to see what the atmosphere is like at the next Premier League shareholders' meeting because we found out some clubs supported Man City and some supported the Premier League.

Chelsea, Newcastle and Everton were witnesses for Man City.

Arsenal, Man Utd, Liverpool, West Ham, Brentford, Bournemouth, Fulham and Wolves provided written statements to support the Premier League's position.

This is a divisive issue.

What happens next?

There were two deals Man City wanted to do with Etihad Aviation Group and First Abu Dhabi Bank which were blocked. The tribunal have said the Premier League needs to look at those deals again.

Looking ahead, City could sue the Premier League and try to get compensation and say the past deals they've blocked have prevented City from bringing more money into the club.

It will then be intriguing to see the implications for the case of the 115 alleged charges…

The tribunal findings in brief... i. The APT rules are unlawful because they exclude from their scope shareholder loans, breaching competition law

ii. The Amended APT rules are unlawful because of the above and pricing changes

iii. The APT rules and Amended APT rules are unlawful because they are procedurally unfair - clubs are unable to comment on comparable transaction data used by the Premier League to determine fair market value

iv. The Premier League's decision on Man City's deal with Emirates Aviation Group was procedurally unfair because the club didn't have an opportunity to respond to the benchmarking analysis

v. the Premier League's decision on Man City's deal with First Abu Dhabi Bank was procedurally unfair because City weren't provided with the databank transactions entered into by other clubs before a final decision was made

vi. There was an unreasonable delay of about three months for a decision on City's deal with First Abu Dhabi Bank

vii. There was an unreasonable delay of about two months for a decision on City's deal with Emirates Palace

What have Man City said?

In a statement on City's website, they wrote:

Following today's publication of the Rule X Arbitral Tribunal Award, Manchester City Football Club thanks the distinguished members of the Arbitral Tribunal for their work and considerations and welcomes their findings:

The club has succeeded with its claim: the Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules have been found to be unlawful and the Premier League's decisions on two specific MCFC sponsorship transactions have been set aside

The tribunal found that both the original APT rules and the current, (amended) APT Rules violate UK competition law and violate the requirements of procedural fairness.

The Premier League was found to have abused its dominant position.

The tribunal has determined both that the rules are structurally unfair and that the Premier League was specifically unfair in how it applied those rules to the club in practice.

The rules were found to be discriminatory in how they operate, because they deliberately excluded shareholder loans.

As well as these general findings on legality, the tribunal has set aside specific decisions of the Premier League to restate the fair market value of two transactions entered into by the club.

The tribunal held that the Premier League had reached the decisions in a procedurally unfair manner.

The tribunal also ruled that there was an unreasonable delay in the Premier League's fair market value assessment of two of the club's sponsorship transactions, and so the Premier League breached its own rules.

And what about the Premier League?

The Premier League's statement is very different, as you might expect. They have said:

The Premier League welcomes the tribunal's findings, which endorsed the overall objectives, framework and decision-making of the APT system. The tribunal upheld the need for the APT system as a whole and rejected the majority of Manchester City's challenges. Moreover, the tribunal found that the rules are necessary in order for the League's financial controls to be effective.

The decision represents an important and detailed assessment of the APT rules, which ensure clubs are not able to benefit from commercial deals or reductions in costs that are not at fair market value (FMV) by virtue of relationships with associated parties. These rules were introduced to provide a robust mechanism to safeguard the financial stability, integrity and competitive balance of the League.

The tribunal did, however, identify a small number of discrete elements of the rules which do not, in their current form, comply with competition and public law requirements (more information below). These elements can quickly and effectively be remedied by the League and clubs.

In the meantime, the Premier League will continue to operate the existing APT system, taking into account the findings made by the tribunal.

While the arbitration process is confidential, the Premier League and the club have agreed to make public a redacted copy of the decision, withholding only confidential and commercially sensitive information.