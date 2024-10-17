Howard Webb claims VAR has made just two errors at the start of this Premier League season - but is he right?

PGMOL chief Howard Webb claimed VAR has made just two errors at the start of this Premier League season and that the officials have "been better" at using the technology - but is it true?

Webb said VAR only spotted two mistakes in the opening seven rounds of Premier League fixtures - which is a vast improvement on the 10 errors made at this stage of last season.

"We have this independent panel which has got ex-players on it, and they judge each decision each week, and according to the panel there have only been two VAR errors this season compared to 10 at the same time last year," Webb told the Stick To Football Podcast.

"We've been better at hitting the mark but that can change and we're not going to get complacent, but it's been better."

But have there been more than two VAR errors this season and have refereeing standards really improved?

What were the two errors by VAR?

Webb admitted to two VAR mistakes at the start of this season. The first was Bournemouth's disallowed winner against Newcastle, when Dango Ouattara scored with the top of his shoulder in stoppage time, before VAR ruled out the goal.

As per the International Football Association Board (IFAB) rules, handball is when the ball strikes a player on his arm below the armpit.

But Webb felt the on-field decision of goal should have stood as it contravenes with a new policy the PGMOL have introduced called 'referee's call' - a new format where the technology only intervenes when there is clear evidence to make a decision.

Speaking on Mic'd Up Match Officials earlier this season, Webb said: "In this situation, the ball strikes Ouattara somewhere [in the] shoulder, upper arm area. It's hard to be totally conclusive as to exactly where.

"The VAR looked at it and decided, in his professional opinion, that it hits the area of the arm that has to be penalised below the bottom of the arm pit. That's the importance reference point. I don't think that's conclusive enough to intervene."

The second mistake was Bruno Fernandes' red card in Manchester United's 3-0 defeat to Tottenham earlier this month. The United captain was dismissed for a high challenge on James Maddison, which Webb felt should have been overturned due to the midfielder not using his studs in the challenge.

"We released the audio and you can hear the assistant, who had a good view of the incident, say that it was awful and a 100 per cent red for him.

"From his angle, it looks it because it looks like the studs have gone up but then there is an angle, a second replay from Sky Sports, and straight away I thought that would be an overturn and it wasn't.

"I was frustrated that we didn't step in to rectify because it was clearly wrong in my opinion as he slipped and tried to trip him, but it was the side of the foot, he didn't drive the studs in."

Have there been any other errors?

There have certainly been more controversial moments in the Premier League this season involving VAR.

For example, Ref Watch pundit Dermot Gallagher felt Crystal Palace should have been given a penalty against Everton earlier this month for James Tarkowski's challenge on Jean-Phillipe Mateta.

VAR took a look at the decision and felt it was a fair challenge by the Everton defender.

"I think he [Tarkowski] is lucky. He jumps in," Gallagher said. "He does get some of the ball but the fact he jumps in and gets the man. Tough call but for me, it's a penalty."

Two more incidents have happened at Goodison Park this season which could be deemed controversial. On the opening weekend of the season, Everton's penalty for a foul on Dominic Calvert-Lewin by Lewis Dunk was overturned.

Sky Sports' Sue Smith said it should not have been overturned as Dunk "goes into Calvert-Lewin's space" and it "stops Calvert-Lewin being able to take a shot".

Webb said the decision to award the penalty was "clearly and obviously wrong" as Calvert-Lewin stood on Dunk, rather than the other way around.

Later in the season, Calvert-Lewin went down in the box under Dan Burn's challenge against Newcastle. Everton manager Sean Dyche felt his side should have been given a penalty, with Stephen Warnock describing the failure to give a penalty as "a very bizarre decision".

Explaining the decision, Webb said Newcastle should not have been penalised as Burn "moves in a straight line in a normal way and gets his foot in front of Calvert-Lewin".

Hang on, there have been other contentious refereeing decisions though?

There have. For example, second yellow cards for Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard during Arsenal's draws with Brighton and Manchester City have caused a lot debate across the game.

Meanwhile, Wes Burns, Will Hughes and Riccardo Calafiori have all controversially avoided second yellow-card offences this season for making fouls.

Those incidents do not count as VAR errors as the technology cannot make calls on any yellow card, which is left to the discretion of the on-field officials.

There was also Eberechi Eze's disallowed free-kick on the opening weekend of the season as Crystal Palace lost to Brentford.

Referee Sam Barrott blew for a foul by Palace's Hughes on Nathan Collins before Eze's free-kick crossed the line, thereby eliminating the VAR as the 'goal' never actually took place. Barrott later apologised to Eze and Palace for his early whistle.

So why is VAR getting it 'right' more often?

One of the big changes is the introduction of 'referee's call' this season, which is a similar system to 'umpire's call' in cricket.

Basically, when there is not enough evidence to overturn a decision, VAR chooses not to get involved in a bid to not re-referee the game.

When Anthony Gordon went down under Ederson's challenge to win Newcastle a penalty in their 1-1 draw with Manchester City, Webb said that the lack of evidence of whether the City goalkeeper made a clear foul meant the on-field decision of 'penalty' had to stay in place.

"On balance yes [it was a penalty], but it's the archetypal 'referee's call' because I can see how this could go either way on the field," said Webb.

Another example came on the opening weekend of the season when West Ham were given a penalty for Matty Cash's foul on Tomas Soucek, despite the Aston Villa defender getting the ball.

"Cash touched the ball, there's no doubt about that," said Gallagher on Ref Watch. "Does touching the ball negate a foul? No.

"I do know a lot of people think this isn't a foul. That's why you have to stick with the referee's call because it's so tight."

What have been the good examples of VAR?

One example of good intervention from the VAR is when Ipswich's Leif Davis appeared to have got away with a challenge on Manchester City forward Savinho.

VAR David Coote sent referee Sam Allison to the pitchside monitor, and he awarded a penalty. "For me, it is a clear and obvious error. I only have to see it once to see it's a penalty," said Gallagher.

Another good example of VAR came in Arsenal's win over Leicester, when Kai Havertz's late goal to make it 4-2 was deemed offside by the linesman.

The official had not seen that Leicester's James Justin had played the ball through to Havertz, automatically making him onside, so the decision was overturned to award the goal.

Another positive from VAR has been the time taken to make decisions. "For me, the biggest thing of all is that it's been quicker," said Webb.

"The average delay last season through VAR was 70 seconds per game and this year it's 25 seconds.

"I said to the [referees]: 'Don't ponder for too long, if you see a situation that jumps off the screen then get involved, but if you're having to think about it too much then just say check complete because we'll leave it with the referee on the field.'

"That's why the term, 'referee's call' is useful."