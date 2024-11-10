Premier League hits & misses: Martin Odegaard gives Arsenal title hope as Ruud van Nistelrooy puts smiles on faces

Arsenal have plenty of work to do to end their long wait for a Premier League title.

A nine-point gap is big at any stage of the season but there is still hope for the Gunners because of Martin Odegaard.

The skipper hadn't started a game since August 31 because of injury but he returned at Stamford Bridge and showed just how big a miss he's been for Mikel Arteta.

"I don't know another player that is capable of doing that after six weeks out," Arteta said in his post-match press conference.

It started early in the game too. A cute pass got Arsenal going forward and his willingness to run and start Arsenal's press was so evident. The goal then showed you how important he is to Arsenal.

Quick feet started the move before vision and pin-point accuracy created Gabriel Martinelli's goal.

"Arsenal's goal showed you the Odegaard effect," Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp said. "It's just quality. He doesn't just give you so much going forward but winning the ball back and pressing high.

"He's so important to Arsenal. Their performances will no just go up and up and up now he's back in the team."

The truth is Arsenal do have a mountain to climb to reel in Liverpool, even at this early stage of the season. However, with Odegaard back pulling the strings, anything is possible.

Oliver Yew

Much of the talk after Chelsea's draw with Arsenal was on the Gunners and the Premier League title race. However, Enzo Maresca's side are also nine points behind Liverpool, and they are quietly going about their business.

This is not to say Chelsea are in the race or should be talked about as potential title winners, but there is a lot to be encouraged by at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea went toe-to-toe with the Gunners and had plenty of their own chances to further dent their London rivals.

They are now heading into the international break in the top three of the Premier League table for the first time since the final day of the 2021-22 season, when they finished in third position behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

And with Chelsea's starting XI having an average age of 23 years and 149 days - their youngest for a Premier League match against Arsenal - there's plenty to be positive about for Chelsea.

Oliver Yew

Image: Pedro Porro gesticulates during Spurs' defeat to Ipswich

There is always going to be a problem holding Ange Postecoglou back at Tottenham.

It revolves around the fact his team usually have to score two or more goals in a game to get a result.

Tottenham's style means they are vulnerable via so many avenues: set-pieces to start with - Cameron Burgess hit the crossbar before Ipswich even took their lead on the way to a 2-1 win.

And when the play turns over Spurs offer so much space to wide forwards as Sammie Szmodics found out during a performance he will remember for a long time. He scored one and played a massive part in Liam Delap's goal.

Yes, Tottenham are great to watch. But days like these just show how far they truly are away from being a contender for trophies.

Lewis Jones

The Stretford End roared his name as he left the pitch, Ruud van Nistelrooy receiving another rousing ovation in the stadium where he had long been a hero as a player. His cameo as caretaker boss has been significant in its own way, already lifting the gloom.

Manchester United's 3-0 win over Leicester was a third win in four since Erik ten Hag's sacking and the first time they have scored three in a Premier League match this season. Bruno Fernandes, goalless under Ten Hag, has now scored four in four.

The goals are flowing once again and one can only wonder what the departed manager must make of it all, no doubt telling himself his team were on the cusp of this regardless, but the mood has changed. Van Nistelrooy hands over with hope restored.

How much can be read into it tactically remains to be seen given the Dutchman has done it his way, not switching to the system Ruben Amorim is likely to adopt. The role of Fernandes in that formation is up for debate, for example. But that is for another day.

The toxicity that engulfed Old Trafford has dissipated. There is a sense that United have got this right. This club knows a thing or two about false dawns in recent years, even the dangers of believing a former favourite in front of goal can change it all in the dugout.

But rather than giving Van Nistelrooy a long-term deal as manager, he has performed his functioning in cleansing the spirit at Old Trafford, allowing everyone to look forward with optimism. Whatever happens next, this was a special day for him and the fans.

Adam Bate

Just under two years ago Ipswich Town and Kieran McKenna were held to a 1-1 draw by Cheltenham Town in League One. What has transpired since has been incredible. Here they were, just two years later, beating Tottenham 2-1 in the Premier League in their own backyard.

It is another landmark day for Ipswich Town as a football club, who coincidentally beat Spurs 2-1 on their last visit to north London, back in 2001 when Alun Armstrong scored a late winner.

This was a tactical masterclass by the impressive McKenna, who showed everyone why Manchester United and Chelsea were genuinely considering giving him the keys to their club in the summer.

They deserved this win. A first-half performance full of guile and creative attacking play backed up by a backs-to-the-wall, dogged and clever second half where they restricted Spurs to very little. A first Premier League win and one they will remember for a long time.

Lewis Jones

"The right side of midfield is a problem position but Joelinton certainly looked comfortable in scoring the winning goal," Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher said during Newcastle's 3-1 win at Nottingham Forest.

"He always does a brilliant job. Sometimes, he plays in the front three and other times he's in the midfield three this season and has even had a man-marking job so he's really disciplined wherever you put him.

"You're never quite sure where he's going to be playing when you cover Newcastle but what you do know is that he's definitely going to be playing."

Joelinton has been a Premier League ever-present for Newcastle this season. His absence during the second half of the last campaign, when he underwent surgery for a thigh injury, was a big factor in Eddie Howe's side falling short in securing European football.

On Sunday, he became the 12th Brazilian to score 20 Premier League goals or more, with the only nations with more players to score 20+ in the competition being England (178), France (24), Scotland (15), and Spain (14).

Eddie Howe faces a conundrum each week over sometimes shoe-horning Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes into the same side, along with the clamour to field Sando Tonali, but Joelinton is the first name on his teamsheet. Ben Grounds