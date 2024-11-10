Nottingham Forest 1-3 Newcastle: Second-half goals from Alexander Isak, Joelinton and Harvey Barnes secure comeback win

Newcastle inflicted only a second Premier League defeat on Nottingham Forest this season as a barnstorming second-half comeback earned them a 3-1 victory at the City Ground.

Forest were aiming for a fourth straight top-flight win for the first time since 1995 - and they led at half-time. Murillo scored his first goal in senior football to give the hosts the lead as the centre-back lost Alexander Isak at Anthony Elanga's free-kick to nod past Nick Pope (21).

It meant for the 10th time in 11 games, Forest had scored the opening goal - but this time they were unable to hold onto their advantage as Newcastle staged a spirited second-half fightback.

Isak atoned for his role in Forest's opener as he reacted quickest to a loose ball from a corner to stroke in the equaliser (54), before a superb finish from Joelinton, curling his left-foot shot in off the post, completed the turnaround (72).

Anthony Gordon was forced off with an injury, but his replacement Harvey Barnes scored within three minutes of coming on, reversing a shot between the legs of Nikola Milenkovic to beat Matz Sels at his near post (83).

The result means Newcastle rise to eighth in the table, while Forest remain in third ahead of the second instalment of Super Sunday between Chelsea and Arsenal.

Player ratings Nottingham Forest: Sels (6), Aina (7), Milenkovic (6), Murillo (8), Moreno (6), Yates (6), Dominguez (6), Elanga (7), Gibbs-White (6), Hudson-Odoi (6), Wood (6).



Subs: Anderson (5), Awoniyi (n/a), Ward-Prowse (n/a), Jota Silva (5), Sosa (6).



Brentford: Pope (7), Livramento (7), Schar (6), Burn (6), Hal (7), Longstaff (6), Guimaraes (7), Willock (8), Gordon (6), Isak (7), Joelinton (9).



Subs: Tonali (6), Barnes (7), Osula (n/a).



Player of the Match: Joelinton (Newcastle)

How Newcastle put out Forest fire

Image: Murillo scored his very first goal for Nottingham Forest in his 47th appearance for the club in all competitions

After five games without a win, it is now three wins on the bounce for Newcastle, who have shown their resilience under Eddie Howe this term.

They have won two of five Premier League away games in which they have conceded first this season, as many as they won after falling 1-0 behind on the road in the competition in 2022-23 and 2023-24 combined.

Team news Nottingham Forest were unchanged from last week's 3-0 win over West Ham. James Ward-Prowse returned to the bench, having been unable to face his parent club, along with defender Morato.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe also stuck with the same side which beat Arsenal 1-0. The Magpies, who won at the City Ground in the Carabao Cup in August, were looking to stretch their unbeaten league run at the stadium to seven games.

Forest were left to rue a poor second-half performance as boss Nuno Espirito Santo suffered the customary manager of the month curse after winning October's gong.

The day started well for the hosts as they went ahead through Murillo. The central defender, who will head away on international duty with Brazil after receiving his first call-up, got in front of his marker from Elanga's free-kick to glance past a helpless Pope.

Newcastle's response was good and they pushed for an immediate leveller, with Bruno Guimaraes forcing Sels into a stretching save. The Belgium goalkeeper was again called into action to keep out Dan Burn's bundled effort at the far post.

Forest were on the back foot as half-time approached and Newcastle thought they should have had a penalty when Elanga went through the back of Joe Willock.

Newcastle started the second half on top again and Guimaraes came close with an audacious effort with the outside of his boot which went just over. The visitors' dominance did leave them susceptible to Forest's counter attack and Nicolas Dominguez could have made it two as he raced clear from Chris Wood's pass but Pope saved with his feet.

And moments later, Newcastle were finally level. Gordon's corner fell kindly to Isak who pounced to convert from close range. The game opened up and, as Forest countered again, Burn was lucky not to earn a second yellow card when he chopped down Jota Silva.

Isak blazed a volley just wide before Newcastle did go ahead from a counter attack of their own. Isak fed Joelinton and the Brazilian was given too much space to curl into the far corner from the edge of the area.

They killed the game in the 83rd minute with another goal from back to front as Barnes converted at the near post.

Nuno: Newcastle lethal with chances

Image: The players stand for a minute's silence to mark Remembrance Day

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo:

"I am very pleased even though we lost the game, I am very pleased and all of us at Forest should be proud of our players and how we were working together," the Portuguese said.

"Let's go again, just proud from day one of how we were working as a team.

"I would not say I'm frustrated, we lost the game, when you lose and win there is always a lesson to be learned, today we must learn some important lessons.

"It's easy to see we have been punished by the way we have been punishing other teams. I cannot say it is a bad performance, we have to give credit to Newcastle, they are a good team who were able to control us and take advantage of some decisions we made. They have quality and were lethal in their chances."

Howe: Big moment for our season

Image: Nuno Espirito Santo and Eddie Howe at City Ground

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe:

"We needed some momentum. We always say how quickly football can change and your fortunes can turn. So three wins and there is a totally different feel about the team. I'm really pleased today because an away game, going 1-0 down to come back and win in the way that we did, I think is a big moment for us.

"We probably don't want an international break at this moment in time but it's there and we have got an extended break as well because we play on the Monday, not the Saturday, when we come back.

"So players will go away, we go to Saudi Arabia, we come back but we try and keep the feeling that we have now. We know that we're in a good position and we're building our season but we have some key games to come."

Analysis: Barnes unfortunate not to be starting

Image: Only Papiss Cissé (8) and Callum Wilson (7) have scored more Premier League goals as a substitute for Newcastle United than Harvey Barnes (6), with this making up two-thirds of his total for the club (6/9)

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"For the first goal, Isak makes it look so easy, but he just reacts well and gets a nice side foot and it just guides it into the corner. It looks an easy chance, but you see a lot of players just slash at that, maybe kick it over the bar, but he's so calm, finishes it with aplomb.

"Forest were chasing the game and it was a lovely piece of play for Barnes' goal. We see it so often with players cutting inside. The defender opens his body up and just gets it through his legs in that near post.

"Good strike. He's a good player. It's so difficult for him at the moment because of Anthony Gordon's form, but he should really be, with his quality, playing regularly. I'm a big fan of his."

Sky Sports' Paul Merson on Joelinton goal:

"I think Livramento makes this with his run. I think it's a great run. It's his run that takes the defender away and then it's easy. Great finish, but I think he makes the run.

"Running that 60, 70 yards for the overlap, takes the full-back away, gives him an opportunity as the lad comes across. He can't stop. Cuts inside him easily and then swings that left foot and what a finish."

Forest let it slip - Opta stats

Image: Alexander Isak has scored in four successive appearances in all competitions for the second time for Newcastle, having also done so from December 2023 to January 2024

Newcastle United have won three successive games in all competitions for the first time since October 2023, when they won four in a row.

Nottingham Forest lost a Premier League match in which they scored first for the first time since January last season against Brentford, ending a 13-game unbeaten run when going 1-0 ahead (W8 D5).

Newcastle have won two of the five Premier League away games in which they have conceded first this season (D1 L2), as many as they won after falling 1-0 behind on the road in the competition in 2022-23 and 2023-24 combined.

Story of the match in stats...