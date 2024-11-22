Premier League 2025/26 season start date, final day ahead of 2026 World Cup and Christmas fixture schedule confirmed

The Premier League has confirmed dates for the 2025/26 season.

The current 2024/25 term concludes on Sunday May 25, but the league has announced early details for the forthcoming campaign, which will be followed by the 2026 World Cup.

When does the 2024/25 Premier League season start?

The 2025/26 Premier League season will start on the weekend of August 16/17, 2025.

That start date is 83 days after the end of the 2024/25 season, which the Premier League says provides the "maximum player rest time).

The 2025/26 season will consist of 33 weekends and five midweek match rounds.

The Premier League says the schedule "continues to allow more rest time for players over the festive match round period".

No two rounds will take place within 60 hours of each other and there will be no fixture on Christmas Eve.

When does the Premier League season end?

The final Premier League match round will be played on Sunday May 24, 2026.

As usual, all matches will kick off at the same time.

The Premier League will conclude just over a fortnight before football's global showpiece...

When does the 2026 World Cup start?

The 2026 World Cup - taking place across the USA, Canada and Mexico - starts on Thursday June 11, 2026 in Mexico City.

The final will take place in New Jersey on Sunday July 19.

What about the 2025 Club World Cup?

A new FIFA Club World Cup format launches next summer, with two Premier League teams - and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami - involved.

The expanded 2025 Club World Cup will take place over 29 days in the USA next summer. The tournament starts on June 15, with the final taking place on July 13.

Europe has 12 clubs in the 32-team tournament and the spaces are allocated based on performances in the Champions League over four seasons from 2020/21 up to and including this season. That means Chelsea and Manchester City will be the Premier League's representatives.

When are the 2025/26 Premier League fixtures out?

A fixture release date has not yet been confirmed.

In previous seasons, the opening game has taken place on the Friday, but the final schedule and picks for television broadcast will be announced in due course.