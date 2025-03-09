Watch Man Utd vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, NOW, team news and score prediction

Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford in a huge Premier League clash on Super Sunday on March 9, live on Sky Sports.

Manchester United are a disappointing 15th in the Premier League table with 33 points from 27 games, and are seeking their first back-to-back league wins this season after beating Ipswich 3-2 in their last Premier League outing.

Second-placed Arsenal meanwhile have seen their title challenge hit by a 1-0 loss to West Ham and 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest and are now 16 points behind leaders Liverpool, with this the first of two games in hand for the Gunners.

In the sides' previous meeting this season, Arsenal won 2-0 against Man Utd at the Emirates on December 4.

When is Man Utd vs Arsenal?

Manchester United vs Arsenal in the Premier League takes place on Sunday, March 9 at Old Trafford. Kick-off is 4.30pm UK time.

Man Utd vs Arsenal team news

Ruben Amorim is unsure over the fitness of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire and midfielder Manuel Ugarte after they missed the draw against Real Sociedad with injury.

"We need to survive Sunday," said Amorim. "The team was so tired in the last 30 minutes [against Sociedad]. We have to prepare for Sunday and then think about this important game for us.

"In this moment I don't know [about Maguire and Ugarte]."

Amorim was unable to call upon teenage striker Chido Obi in Spain after the club failed to register him in their Europa League squad for the knockout phase.

But the 17-year-old is set to be involved for the game against former club Arsenal, who he left in the summer over concerns about a clear pathway into the first team.

Arsenal have Myles Lewis-Skelly back from suspension and have no new injury concerns after their midweek win over PSV.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are still out, along with long-term injured Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Man Utd vs Arsenal odds and score prediction

No matter what Arsenal did in midweek against the circus act that was the PSV backline, this is still a team riddled with an unreliability in front of goal. Back-to-back blanks in the Premier League is still relevant despite the goal bonanza in midweek. They mustered only three shots on target across those two previous games, despite taking 33 shots.

United have shown some functionality in being able to play a backs-to-the-wall defensive game, beating Fulham away in grizzly fashion and restricting Ipswich to slim pickings in terms of chances when playing with a man fewer for 55 minutes.

They can make this a struggle for Arsenal and I've seen worse 4/1 shots with Sky Bet than United's home win price here.

Remember, under Ruben Amorim, United have gone to Liverpool and drawn, beaten Manchester City and knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup. When tasked with being the underdog, they have had their woof days.

And, based on United's tendency to fail to score before the break, it's happened in 17 of their last 20 matches, the 0-0 half-time correct score at 13/8 with Sky Bet is also a runner.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-0