Premier League highlights: Watch Liverpool vs Everton and Chelsea vs Tottenham best moments for free on Sky Sports
Monday 31 March 2025 10:47, UK
Watch free highlights of all the midweek Premier League fixtures - including Liverpool vs Everton and Chelsea vs Spurs - first on the Sky Sports app.
Follow every game on the Sky Sports website and app, where you can watch free match highlights shortly after full-time.
How do I watch Premier League highlights?
Simple. Just come to the Sky Sports website or app at full-time of the game you want to see - and the highlights will show up on the homepage, in the match blog, match report and our highlights blog here.
Do I need to be a Sky Sports customer to watch highlights?
No! You don't even need a Sky account - just head over to the app or website and watch highlights of each game.
Which games are on this week?
Tuesday April 1
Wolves vs West Ham, kick-off 7.45pm
Arsenal vs Fulham, kick-off 7.45pm
Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday April 2
Southampton vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 7.45pm
Bournemouth vs Ipswich, kick-off 7.45pm
Brighton vs Aston Villa, kick-off 7.45pm
Newcastle vs Brentford, kick-off 7.45pm
Man City vs Leicester, kick-off 7.45pm
Liverpool vs Everton, kick-off 8pm - live on Sky Sports Premier League
Thursday April 3
Chelsea vs Tottenham, kick-off 8pm - live on Sky Sports Premier League