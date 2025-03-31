 Skip to content

Premier League highlights: Watch Liverpool vs Everton and Chelsea vs Tottenham best moments for free on Sky Sports

Watch free match highlights from EVERY Premier League game on Sky Sports shortly after the full-time whistles in midweek; catch the action from Liverpool vs Everton and Chelsea vs Spurs and more, plus all of the highlights from the Premier League games so far

Monday 31 March 2025 10:47, UK

Premier League highlights free on Sky Sports

Watch free highlights of all the midweek Premier League fixtures - including Liverpool vs Everton and Chelsea vs Spurs - first on the Sky Sports app.

Follow every game on the Sky Sports website and app, where you can watch free match highlights shortly after full-time.

FREE PL highlights FIRST on the Sky Sports app
FREE PL highlights FIRST on the Sky Sports app

EVERY match, shortly after full time.

How do I watch Premier League highlights?

Simple. Just come to the Sky Sports website or app at full-time of the game you want to see - and the highlights will show up on the homepage, in the match blog, match report and our highlights blog here.

Do I need to be a Sky Sports customer to watch highlights?

No! You don't even need a Sky account - just head over to the app or website and watch highlights of each game.

Which games are on this week?

Tuesday April 1

Wolves vs West Ham, kick-off 7.45pm

Arsenal vs Fulham, kick-off 7.45pm

Also See:

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday April 2

Southampton vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 7.45pm

Bournemouth vs Ipswich, kick-off 7.45pm

Brighton vs Aston Villa, kick-off 7.45pm

Newcastle vs Brentford, kick-off 7.45pm

Man City vs Leicester, kick-off 7.45pm

Liverpool vs Everton, kick-off 8pm - live on Sky Sports Premier League

Thursday April 3

Chelsea vs Tottenham, kick-off 8pm - live on Sky Sports Premier League

A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

Tom from Southampton became a millionaire for free with Super 6! Could you be the next jackpot winner? Play for free!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW